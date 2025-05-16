Using Brock Purdy's $265M deal, Iowa State QB issues 5-word message for potential recruits

Could Brock Purdy's $265 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers indirectly help the Iowa State Cyclones' recruiting efforts? Current Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht seems to think so.

On Friday, after ESPN NFL insider Adam Scheffter reported the deal involving Purdy and the 49ers, Becht tweeted on X, a straightforward pitch to join the school.

"Come play at Iowa State🌪️🌪️," Rocho Becht wrote, quoting Sheffters post.

Becht's pitch was simple: Join the Cyclones program and eventually earn a good payday in the NFL.

Before making it to the NFL, Brock Purdy played quarterback at Iowa State. In four seasons with the Cyclones, Purdy passed for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Purdy also led the Cyclones to bowl games in each of his four seasons at the school, including a Fiesta Bowl victory over the Oregon Ducks in the 2020 season, in which the signal-caller earned offensive MVP honors. Iowa State would finish ranked No. 10 in the nation that year.

Rocco Becht took the starting position at Iowa State in 2023, one year after Purdy left, and has been the starter since. Becht finished the 2024 season with 3,505, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Becht and the Cyclones made a run at the Big 12 championship last season, finishing with an 11-3 record, losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the conference title game and a de facto play-in for the College Football Playoff. Iowa State would then outduel the Miami Hurricanes 42-41 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

In his career, the Wesley Chapel, Florida native has passed for 6,690 yards, 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He will enter his junior season this year.

How did Brock Purdy make his way to the NFL and a hefty payday?

Despite his solid numbers in college, Brock Purdy didn't get more attention leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, where he was "Mr. Irrelevant", selected with the last pick of the event (No. 262) by the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Cyclone got pressed into action as quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance were injured during the season. Purdy grabbed the opportunity and didn't disappoint, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

Since then, the Queen Creek, Arizona, native has become the starting quarterback in San Francisco, leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After years of being one of the biggest quarterback bargains in the NFL, Brock Purdy finally cashed in this season.

