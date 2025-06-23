"Using Michigan for clout" "DeBoer gets who he wants": Fans react as 2026 prospect snubs Wolverines for Alabama

Three-star defensive lineman JJ Finch committed to Alabama over Michigan and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender is the third commitment for Kalen DeBoer's 2026 class this month, joining four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu and four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla.
“#LL3️⃣ #LLTrell 🕊️ Roll Tide 5️⃣L," Finch told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his announcement.
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who initially offered Finch during his time at Western Michigan, continued recruiting him at UM. Finch visited Ann Arbor on June 6 and had the Wolverines in his top five before ultimately committing to Alabama.
However, some Michigan fans expressed skepticism, claiming the Wolverines weren’t seriously pursuing Finch for their 2026 class.
"Was never in this, Hayes using Michigan for clout again," a fan wrote.
"Stop with the click baits, we follow Michigan all the time, never once even heard the insiders talk about this kid," one added.
"What a horrific decision young man," a person exclaimed.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Finch recorded 92 tackles (24 for a loss), seven sacks, seven pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles. He is the No. 49 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Finch's addition brought happiness among Alabama fans.
"Deboer gets who he wants. Excellent choice over Rocky flop and one hit wonder U young man," a netizen wrote.
"Look like a grown man. Roll Tide Buddy," one exclaimed.
"Congratulations can’t wait to see this chapter of your life. Roll tide," a person wrote.
Finch becomes the third defensive lineman to commit to Alabama’s 2026 class, joining Jamarion Matthews and Kamhariyan Johnson. The Crimson Tide have eight committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 11 in the nation.
Four-star IOL Zaden Krempin enjoys official visit to Michigan last weekend
Four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin included Michigan in his top schools in May, alongside Texas LSU and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect was in Ann Arbor last weekend for his official visit.
"Thank you @UMichFootball for an incredible weekend! Decision time," Krempin tweeted with some snaps from his Michigan trip.
In an interview with On3 in May, Krempin had high praise for Sherrone Moore's program:
“When I was offered last spring, just got really connected with Coach (Grant) Newsome. He’s a cool guy to be around but also they develop guys. It’s cool that the head coach used to play next to Trent Williams at OU and was an o-line coach. So, he understands that life and respects it.”
Krempin attends Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas, and in-state Texas Longhorns are considered the leaders in his recruitment so far.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change