Utah fans boo $30,000,000 worth Pat McAfee for praising Taylor Swift, he claps back with a savage reply: "Boo all you want, she's a billionaire"

Taylor Swift seems to have taken over the football world, whether it be the NFL or the college football world. Everyone is talking about her, especially since her association with NFL star Travis Kelce started, but some fans don't like the mention of the 12-time Grammy winner so much while talking about football.

The Utah Utes fans seem to fall into that category. They let Pat McAfee know about their frustration when they started booing at the mention of Taylor's name. But McAfee being McAfee, he clapped back at the fans with a savage reply.

So what did Pat McAfee have to say to defend Taylor Swift from the booing Utah fans?

Pat McAfee replies to Utah fans booing Taylor Swift

The Pat McAfee Show Caravan reached the University of Utah and had the show in front of hundreds of Utah Utes fans. In one segment, McAfee referenced Taylor Swift and had to face a session of intense booing. Maybe these fans don't want to hear about the pop star during football talk.

"If you were to be playing a game and Taylor Swift is up there….," McAfee said before the booing interrupted him.

The former West Virginia player remained calm in a tense situation and came back with a savage reply. He told the fans that they could boo the singer as much as they wanted, but the fact remains that she is a billionaire.

"She is a billionaire. Boo all you want, officially a billionaire. Congrats Tay," McAfee said while clapping.

Swift has dropped the Taylor's version of another album and the Swifties around the world cannot keep calm.

Swiftie mania in the college football world

The Swiftie mania is for everyone and the college football world isn't immune from it. The CFB Swiftie brigade is being led by Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban. She shared a hilarious edit of the 1989 (Taylor's version) album cover with her father on it. And she called it 'Nick's version'. She also made a pledge to turn the legendary college coach into a Swiftie.

She wasn't alone in hopping onto Swiftie Mania. The University of Georgia wished their students well for the fall break by coming out with their own 1785 version featuring the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, 'Hairy Dawg'. The fever is everywhere.