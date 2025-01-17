Utah HC makes shocking revelation on QB Cam Rising's future

For the first time since 2019, Cam Rising is not on the Utah Utes roster for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Rising had been in the starting quarterback mix since 2020 but saw little action in 2024, playing in only three games.

Rising, who initially signed with Texas in 2018, has one year of eligibility left due to injuries and a COVID-19 waiver.

“Have talked with Cam a few times, and I’ll let him divulge his plans, but he’s no longer on our roster, and we’ll let him announce what his plans are when he wants to,” Whittingham told the press on Wednesday.

Cam Rising’s career at Utah was full of promise, but he couldn’t stay on the field. He can still enter the summer transfer portal or declare for the NFL draft.

Rising is one of the most recognizable players in Utah Utes football history.

In his career, the Ventura, California, native passed for 6,127 yards, 53 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was also a running threat who totaled 986 rushing yards and 12 scores.

With Rising no longer in the program, former New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier is expected to take the starting job after transferring to Utah. There are a couple of three-star freshmen joining the roster as well: Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin.

After a disappointing 5-7 mark in 2024, Whittingham and the Utes will try to bounce back in their second season in the Big 12. Utah will open the season at UCLA on Aug. 30.

Who is Cam Rising, the former Utah quarterback?

Cam Rising got to Salt Lake City in 2019 after transferring from Texas. After seeing little action in 2020, Rising broke out in 2021, throwing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He led the Utes to their first Pac-12 championship and earned All-Pac-12 honors.

The following year, Rising may have been even better, passing for 3,034, yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions. He also ran for 465 yards and six scores, but he suffered a significant knee injury in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State, forcing him to miss the entire 2023 season.

In 2024, the senior was expected to start again, but after a couple of starts, he suffered a hand injury in a win over Baylor in September. He struggled in his comeback attempt against Arizona State, completing under 45% of his passes and three interceptions. He wouldn’t see the field again.

