Utah starting QB 2024: Who will start for Kyle Whittingham in Week 1?

The Utah Utes are now in the Big 12, but will have a familiar name as their starting quarterback. Utah will open its 2024 college football season on August 29 at home, against Southern Utah.

Entering the 2024 season, Cam Rising will be the Utes' starting quarterback. Rising is back for his seventh season of college football after he missed all of the last season with a torn ACL.

Ahead of the campaign, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that Rising is "100 percent" healthy and is the team's starting quarterback.

“At this point in time, he’s 100%,” Whittingham said, via On3. “Hopefully, there’s no, you know, something that rears its ugly head, no setbacks. But he had a terrific spring.

"(He) was not hit, we didn’t hit him at all in spring but he did every drill, every day with no issues, and so we’re expecting him on the opening day — him and Brant Kuithe, our tight end, for that matter, who missed all of last year as well — to be ready to go.”

Whittingham also says that Rising is functioning as well as he has ever been ahead of the season opener.

Rising has started 25 games at Utah, going 18-7. He has thrown for 5,477 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Utah is a massive 38-point favorite to defeat Southern Utah in Week 1.

Utah's quarterback depth chart

Utah Utes has an inexperienced backup behind Cam Rising as freshman Isaac Wilson was named the backup.

Wilson joined Utah in January, which Kyle Whittingham said played a key role in his development and being comfortable as Rising's backup. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and the 21st-ranked prospect.

Utah also has Sam Huard on the roster who transferred from Cal Poly. The former five-star recruit played two years at Washington before one season at Cal Poly.

Finally, the Utes also have Brandon Rose on the roster, who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.

