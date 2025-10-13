“Utter f**king joke,” “Why is Cincy over Nebraska”: CFB fans react as Ohio State dominates Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State held onto the No. 1 spot in the Week 8's AP Top 25 Poll following its 34-16 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. Ryan Day’s squad earned 50 first-place votes, with No. 2 Miami (Florida) receiving 13 and Indiana collecting three.Indiana climbed in the rankings after upsetting Oregon 30-20, handing the Ducks their first home loss in 18 games. Dan Lanning's squad fell from No. 3 to No. 8.For the first time this season, Illinois dropped out of the Top 25 following the loss to OSU. Meanwhile, No. 20 USC’s win over Michigan knocked the Wolverines out of the rankings, clearing the way for No. 25 Nebraska to make its first appearance of 2025.Fans shared their dissatisfaction with the new poll.“Utter fucking joke. Illinois’ only losses are to 1 Ohio and 3 Indiana, with a win over 20 USC, but they’re dropped entirely. Meanwhile Nebraska is ranked with worse wins? Notre Dame is ranked 13 with worse losses? Alabama chills at 6 with a loss to Unranked FSU? Madness,” a fan said.“Why is Cincy over Nebraska, am I missing something? feel odd,” one said.“I wish there was some way of knowing who was better between Cincy and Nebraska,” a person said.“So aside from Nebraska &amp; Cincy, how does OU get throttled and still be ranked 7 spots higher than Texas? AP Poll is forever bogus,” one added.Some fans also questioned the integrity of the voting process.“What kind of bizzaro world are we living in? Half of these teams are usually on the weekly bottom 10 rankings,” one said.“I want to know how the voters voted. Where's that at?” a fan said.No. 19 USF recorded the biggest jump of the week, climbing five spots.Ryan Day praises Ohio State's consistency after Week 7 win Ohio State began the 2025 season ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll despite entering as the defending national champion. Ryan Day’s squad quickly reclaimed the top spot after a 14-7 victory over then-No. 1 Texas in Week 1.Since that win, the Buckeyes have held firm at No. 1 through Week 7, and Day expressed his satisfaction following Saturday’s win over Illinois.“I thought the effort was excellent. I liked the look in our eyes,” Day said postgame. “The defense created a bunch of turnovers, and when that happens, the chances of winning are gonna be in our favor. On offense, when the ball is in plus-territory the majority of the day like that, certainly, good things are gonna happen.”Ohio State will have a road game against Wisconsin next Saturday.