"Utterly ridiculous": Stephen A. Smith calls out 'friend' Deion Sanders over his latest press release to ban sports reporter

Colorado announced last week that it has banned Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking Deion Sanders questions during press conference sessions. The university cited a sustained personal attack on its football platform by the reporter as a reason for making the decision.

However, ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith disagrees with Deion Sanders and Colorado's decision regarding the issue. Speaking on “First Take" on Monday, the analyst expressed disappointment at the way the coach and the school have handled the situation. (Start at 0:15)

“I've known Deion for years. He's a friend and a brother. Got a lot of love for him. I do not agree with how he's handled the situation. I do not agree with how the Colorado program has handled the situation. And quite frankly, I'm a bit disappointed, because you have to have thicker skin than that,” Smith said.

“If you don't want to talk to the reporter, don't talk to the reporter. But to have the program putting out a release announcing that we're not going to take questions as a program from this guy, it's utterly ridiculous.”

Stephen A. Smith notes Deion Sanders has also been negative to the media

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly a polarizing figure in the college football landscape. His character in several instances right from his days as a professional player in the NFL has come under criticism from the fans and media, which often lead to negative reactions from him.

Speaking further on “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith noted the fact that Sanders has a history of being negative to the media. He cited his post-game comments in the upset against TCU in his first game at Colorado last season. (Start at 2:58)

“This is my brother, I love him and I believe in him and I know where he is coming from," Smith said. "But there's evidence where you've gone against the media. There's evidence where you've been negative towards the media because they've been negative towards you.

“Maybe not as a head coach of Colorado, but as a player, you were that way. Over the years, you were that way. Last year when you beat TCU and you were shunning folks off, you were that way.”

Deion Sanders and Colorado were at the center of attention for one reason or the other throughout the 2023 college football season. With an occurrence like this ahead of the 2024 season, it appears the situation will remain the same.

