"Vanderbilt is gonna run Tennessee after this year" - Diego Pavia fires bold warning to Josh Heupel's Volunteers ahead of 2025 season

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia believes Vanderbilt will be the best team in Tennessee this season.

Pavia is set for his final college season as he's set for his second year at Vanderbilt. Last season, Pavia and Vanderbilt were one of the major storylines as the Commodores went 7-6 with an upset win over Alabama, and a double OT loss to Missouri.

Entering 2025, Pavia has confidence that Vanderbilt will be better this season and believes they will be the best college football team in Tennessee.

"Vanderbilt is gonna run Tennessee after this year. This is gonna be the new staple of college football. It's going to happen here at Vanderbilt," Pavia said.

"Everyone wants to come to Tennessee because of Nashville. They want to come to Nashville, so Vanderbilt [is in Nashville. And then when we have the most money in NIL, like, why not come here? So, we literally just have to win this year, and throughout the rest of the year, it'll take care of itself."

Of course, Tennessee did beat Vanderbilt 36-23 in the final week of the season, showing that the Vols are still a step ahead of the Commodores. But Pavia believes Vanderbilt will be a much better team next season.

Pavia and Vanderbilt will get their chance at revenge and back up his words in the final game of the season, when the Commodores go on the road to play the Volunteers on Nov. 29.

Diego Pavia explains his decision to return to Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia opted to return to Vanderbilt after the NCAA granted him another year of eligibility.

Pavia said his coach first let him know he would likely be awarded another year of eligibility if he fought it. Then, he realized he would like more tape and development, so returning to Vanderbilt was an easy choice.

"Basically it came down to 'I need more film in the SEC,'" Pavia said of the decision to return, via 247Sports. "I saw a stat that out of all the quarterbacks I had the most rushing yards after contact. I'm dual threat, but I've gotta put out there more film of just me winning football games. I think that's what's gonna make people believe. We gotta be a team that goes into the playoffs and wins the national championship."

Pavia will now be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this season.

Pavia and Vanderbilt open their season on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern.

