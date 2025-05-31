Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia issues 3-word message after hanging out with Theo Von

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is back for another year with the program after a judge gave him an injunction in December, granting him another year of eligibility. Enjoying some time away from the gridiron this offseason, Pavia was at a baseball game with comedian Theo Von on Friday, along with teammates Eli Stowers and Tristen Brown.

Von shared an Instagram story featuring them in the stands, and Pavia reposted the clip with a three-word message.

“WE FU*KIN TURNT,” Pavia wrote.

Diego Pavia's Instagram story. Image credit: IG/@diego10pavia

Pavia previously played two seasons at New Mexico State, and two more at a junior college in New Mexico. In his first year with the Commodores in 2024, he threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 59.4% completion rate, with wins over powerhouses like Alabama and Auburn. He also added 800 rushing yards for eight scores.

Diego Pavia was kept out of Vanderbilt’s spring game due to fear of injury

Diego Pavia didn’t play in Vanderbilt’s spring game. He wasn’t injured but the team did not want to take any chances. On April 12, Commodores coach Clark Lea said that there was more risk than reward in letting Pavia play.

"Diego's had a good spring," Lea said, via SI. "We've limited him a bunch in scrimmage opportunities. I think getting through the bulk of the work was important, but there was nothing he was going to do today that was going to help us win in the fall."

Last season, Pavia dealt with a few injuries, so the coaches wanted to protect him. Even when he practiced this spring, he wore a noncontact jersey.

"We've limited his reps quite a bit now," Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck said on April 10, via SI. "We let him go a little bit more today but we've got several other quarterbacks that we need to get reps so we don't let him go live at all, just because we've seen him live for several years now, and we know what he can do.

"Where the younger guys, you haven't seen as much, so it's more important for them to get some of the live reps."

The Commodores will open their 2025 season against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Aug. 31 at home.

