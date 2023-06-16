Vanderbilt Commodores 2024 SEC Opponents announced: Will the new look SEC be a blood bath for the Commodores?

The Vanderbilt Commodores have faced considerable struggles within the Southeastern Conference, often ranking among the conference's weakest teams. With the SEC set to expand to 16 teams in 2024 by welcoming the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, the already tough conference will become even more challenging.

While the SEC faced backlash for declining to expand their conference schedule, each program will face a very difficult eight-game schedule in 2024. Take a look at who the Commodores will face below.

How have the Vanderbilt Commodores performed since joining the SEC?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since joining the SEC in 1933, the Vanderbilt Commodores have struggled to achieve notable success. They have amassed a record of 358-578-26 overall and a 141-449-18 record in SEC play.

Vanderbilt has never claimed an SEC Championship title, making them the sole school among those that joined the conference in 1993 without a conference title. Additionally, they are one of four schools that have never participated in the SEC Championship Game, which was established in 1992. One of those four schools, the Texas A&M Aggies, did not join the SEC until 2012. Furthermore, the Commodores have never secured a national championship.

Who will the Vanderbilt Commodores face in the expanded SEC in 2024?

The Vanderbilt Commodores will host the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and South Carolina Gamecocks in the new and revamped SEC in 2024. Vanderbilt will visit the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, and Missouri Tigers.

Check out the full 2024 SEC schedule below:

Outside of conference play, the Commodores will face the Norfolk State Spartans and SMU Mustangs at FirstBank Stadium. They will serve as the home team against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt will visit the Georgia State Panthers in their only non-conference road game.

Will the Vanderbilt Commodores be able to compete in the expanded SEC?

Vanderbilt has not played in a bowl game since 2018. In fact, they have played in just nine bowl games in program history. While the Commodores have recruited well, compared to the rest of the nation, they generally bring in some of the lowest-ranked class in the SEC.

Their inability to land top players combined with their brutal yearly conference schedule prevents Vanderbilt from developing into a consistent bowl threat. The expanded SEC will make things even more challenging on the Commodores. While they may wind up with a bowl game, they will likely be near the bottom of the conference standings once again.

Poll : 0 votes