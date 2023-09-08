Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Vanderbilt Commodores will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. The Commodores are 2-0 after taking down the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Alabama A&M Bulldogs, while the Demon Deacons are 1-0 after beating the Elon Phoenix 37-17.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest game details

Game: Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. EST

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Vanderbilt Commodores +10(-110) Over 57.5(-105) +320 Wake Forest Demon Deacons -10(-110) Under 57.5(-115) -420

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest key stats

The Vanderbilt Commodores have averaged 41.0 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 37th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 59th in passing offense and tied for 82nd in rushing offense. The Commodores have allowed 20.5 ppg, which ranks 70th. Their passing defense ranks tied for 88th while their rushing defense is 36th.

Vanderbilt is led by Clark Lea, who is in his third year leading the program. Lea is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at multiple stops. He has led the Commodores to a 9-17 record since taking over.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons scored 37 points in their first game, which ranks 53rd. They rank 24th in passing offense and 102nd in rushing offense. The Demon Deacons allowed 17 points, which ranks 64th in the nation. Their passing defense is tied for 35th while their rushing defense is tied for 49th.

Wake Forest is led by Dave Clawson, who is in his 10th season leading the program. Clawson has led the Demon Deacons to a 60-53 record. He spent five seasons coaching the Bowling Green State Falcons, going 32-32.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest betting predictions

The Vanderbilt Commodores have struggled during Clark Lea's three-year stint. They are, however, 7-3 outside of Southeastern Conference play.

While Vanderbilt should struggle in a brutal SEC schedule once again, it has gotten off to a strong start to the season, particularly on offense. Look for the Commodores to pull off the upset as they beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons outright and improve to 3-0.

Pick: Vanderbilt Commodores ML (+320)