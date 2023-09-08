Memphis vs. Arkansas State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Memphis Tigers will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday. The Tigers are 1-0 after a 56-14 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, while the Red Wolves are 0-1 after a 73-0 beatdown by the Oklahoma Sooners.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Game: Memphis Tigers at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9th, 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Memphis vs. Arkansas State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Memphis Tigers -20.5(-110) Over 58.5(-110) -1800 Arkansas State Red Wolves +20.5(-110) Under 58.5(-110) +1000

Memphis vs. Arkansas State key stats

The Memphis Tigers scored 56 points in their first game, which ranks 12th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 18th in passing offense and tied for 35th in rushing offense. The Tigers allowed 14 points per game, which ranks 46th. Their passing defense ranks third while their rushing defense is eighth.

Memphis is led by Ryan Silverfield in his fourth year leading the program. Silverfield is in his first head coaching gig at the collegiate level as he previously served as an offensive line coach at multiple stops. He has led the Tigers to a 22-15 record since taking over.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves did not score in their first game, which ranks last in the nation. They rank 102nd in passing offense and 123rd in rushing offense. The Red Wolves allowed 73 points, which ranks tied for second to last. Their passing defense ranked 126th while their rushing defense is 120th.

Arkansas State is led by Butch Jones, who is in his third season with the program. Jones has led the Red Wolves to a 5-20 record. He previously spent five seasons coaching the Tennessee Volunteers to a 34-27 record.

Jones' stint at Tennessee was preceded by three years leading the Cincinnati Bearcats and three years coaching the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Bearcats were 23-14 under Jones while the Chippewas were 27-13.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State betting predictions

The Memphis Tigers played great in their first game, particularly on defense where they were very stingy. Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves had, arguably, the worst performance of any Division I FCS team. Look for the Tigers to continue to play well as they win this one by at least 21 points to improve to 2-0.

Pick: Memphis Tigers -20.5 (-110)