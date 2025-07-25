  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Very dumb. I hope Ohio State never does this": Fans lose their minds over Michigan's international game venue to open 2026 season

"Very dumb. I hope Ohio State never does this": Fans lose their minds over Michigan's international game venue to open 2026 season

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:03 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Michigan will reportedly open up its 2026 season against Western Michigan in Germany. The report comes from On3's Brett McMurphy, who broke the news on X on Friday.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The festivities will take place in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, inside the 55,000-seat Deutsche Bank Park. The retractable-roof soccer stadium has hosted five NFL games thus far.

Fans on X reacted to the news of Michigan playing in Germany to open up the season.

"Very dumb. I hope Ohio State never does this," a fan said.
Ad
Ad
"This might be a controversial opinion, but I think fans want to see their team play at home. Neutral site games that take away a home game suck," a fan said.

Fans continued to bash the choice, citing it as pointless to travel so far for a game whose result is likely predictable.

"Traveling 4,000 miles to see a 45-7 game is the sports equivalent of 'this could have been an email,'" another fan said.
Ad
"It's a f***ing 3 hour drive and y'all are going to fly around the world to play. Way to give the fans what they want!" mentioned another fan.
"Michigan flying thousands of miles just to lose to an instate mac team would be hilarious," another posted.

This will be the first international college football game since Notre Dame played Navy in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in August 2023.

Ad

Michigan program praises ability to play internationally in 2026

NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore discussed the opportunity during Big Ten media days on Friday.

Ad
“I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players,” Moore said in a statement. “We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.”
Ad

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel seems especially excited about the potential to spread the "Go Blue" brand around internationally.

“The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique,” Manuel said. “This would be a great opportunity to teach ‘Go Blue’ to a new group of fans in Germany.”
Ad

The game will be Michigan's first international game in its 145-year history. The game will also be college football's fifth in Germany and its first between FBS programs.

Next year, TCU and North Carolina will open their seasons in Europe as well, going head-to-head from Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 29, 2026.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications