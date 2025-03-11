"Very uneasy in the pocket": Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner warns NFL teams of Shedeur Sanders' visible flaw from Colorado tape

Following a successful college football career at Jackson State and Colorado, Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. He is moving to the professional stage in the next couple of weeks, carrying on the legacy of his father Deion Sanders in the league.

While Shedeur is a coveted pick in the draft, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has some concerns about his plays on the field. Warner claimed he makes the most accurate and catchable throws among the quarterbacks in the draft, but he is uncomfortable in the pocket.

“I felt in the last four games that Shedeur was very uneasy in the pocket,” Warner said on 'The Joel Klatt Show' on Monday (Timestamp 16:40). "Very seldom did I see him strong in the pocket and get back and set and read and deliver the ball. It was almost like he was always uneasy back there.

“I felt like he very seldom went through the process. It was kind of seeing the first guy and get uneasy and try to create a throw as opposed to just playing the game. So that's a concern for me.”

Shedeur Sanders has seen his draft stock significantly fall in the last couple of weeks, and his antics at the NFL Combine didn't help. Nonetheless, he is still projected as a first-round pick in April, with a high chance of being a top-10 selection.

Analyst defends Shedeur Sanders amid falling draft stock

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. defended former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during Monday’s episode of “First Draft” as his draft stock continues to decline. However, Kiper also acknowledged why some evaluators may not be as high on him.

“I love [Shedeur Sanders], but I get why he’s not automatic,” Kiper said (On3). “Shedeur isn’t 6-foot-4. He doesn’t have the arm, he doesn’t have the mobility some of these other quarterbacks have, or 40 times and running skills.

“I get all that, but the bottom line is he’s a hell of a quarterback who can be a franchise quarterback in this league. But I understand why people are a little lukewarm on him. I get it. So, it’s gonna be really fascinating to see where Shedeur Sanders ends up coming off the board."

The talent Sanders displayed in the last two years in Boulder is undeniable, and this will continue to speak for him as the draft approaches. He ended the 2024 college football season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with an outstanding 74% pass completion.

