VIDEO: Alabama star Keelon Russell left in tears during twin sister’s memorial service following tragic death

Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell's twin sister, Kierston Russell, died earlier this month, in an incident which, according to the Tuscaloosa police department, "appears to be non-criminal in nature". The specific details of her death haven't been revealed.

Kierston and Keelon attended Duncanville High School together and graduated last month.

The school held a memorial service on Sunday. NBC Sports 5's Noah Bullard posted a video to his Instagram reel, which showed Keelon Russell crying while attending the event.

The event was attended by family members, close friends, and former coaches who shared memories and stories of the late Kierston Russell. Among those who spoke at the event was Keelon Russell, who gave a touching tribute through a speech.

On Friday, April Moore, Keelon and Kierston Russell's mother, released the following statement on social media:

"As a family, we are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude at the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and messages we have received from family, friends, the University of Alabama, Duncanville High School, and people all across the country this week,"

Ryan Grubb on how Alabama is supporting Keelon Russell

On Thursday, Alabama's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb opened up on how the team and the coaching staff have supported Russell through this challenging personal time:

“A couple days had passed after Kierston had passed,” Grubb said on Tide 100.9. “(Keelon) came back out to a walk through and we’re on the field. We got done. I didn’t say much, but I said, ‘Hey (Keelon) come in here. We want you to break it down.’ Seeing the guys interact with him and just letting him know that they love him and support him as just a guy."

"You can’t give enough support for a situation like that. Keelon is a very, very strong young man. His ability to handle this has been humbling to see honestly. The guys have been there at every turn.”

Keelon Russell is seen by many as the future of the Crimson Tide. The former five-star recruit was the second overall prospect in the nation and the top one in the state of Texas.

