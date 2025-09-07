  • home icon
  • College Football
  • VIDEO: "Fire Billy!" chant erupts at Florida stadium after Gators suffer humiliating 18-16 loss to USF

VIDEO: "Fire Billy!" chant erupts at Florida stadium after Gators suffer humiliating 18-16 loss to USF

By Maliha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 04:47 GMT
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida - Source: Imagn

Florida State crushed Long Island 55-0 in Week 1, and optimism carried into Saturday as the No. 13 Gators hosted USF. But Billy Napier’s squad stumbled, falling 18-16 for Florida’s first-ever loss to the Bulls.

Ad

The Gators had been viewed as a potential dark-horse playoff contender, but the two-point loss sparked a loud “fire Billy” chant from fans inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Frustration stemmed from several questionable decisions by Napier. With just three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Florida had the ball and only needed to bleed clock. Rather than sticking to the run, Napier dialed up two passes in three plays, leading to a turnover on downs in just 27 seconds.

USF took over, and after Florida defensive end Brenden Bett was flagged for spitting on Bulls lineman Cole Skinner, the Bulls marched 87 yards before kicking the decisive field goal in a shocking upset.

Ad

The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Napier, as Florida is now facing a brutal four-game stretch: No. 3 LSU on Sept. 13, No. 5 Miami on Sept. 20, No. 7 Texas on Oct. 4 and No. 19 Texas A&M on Oct. 11.

Billy Napier stays focused despite Florida's disappointing loss

In Saturday’s game, USF outgained Florida 391-355, and the Gators never managed to control the game. The loss evens Billy Napier’s record at Florida to 20–20, leaving him once again under intense pressure. He managed to climb out of a similar situation in 2024, but the road ahead looks even steeper this time.

Ad

After the game, Napier was asked whether he still believed he was the right man to lead the Gators.

“Yeah, I think I’m more concerned with doing my job to help lead these young men,” Napier answered (via On3). “I think that’s a big picture question, and I think right now it’s more about today. It’s more about what we do tomorrow, and that’s what we’ve got to get consumed with.
Ad
"So I think I’m consumed with doing the best job I can do for the players and leading the staff and getting the football fixed. Ultimately, that’s gonna decide how far we go around here.”

If Florida parts ways with Napier, the school will owe him $19.38 million, with half of that payout required within 30 days, per CBS Sports.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications