VIDEO: "Fire Billy!" chant erupts at Florida stadium after Gators suffer humiliating 18-16 loss to USF

Florida State crushed Long Island 55-0 in Week 1, and optimism carried into Saturday as the No. 13 Gators hosted USF. But Billy Napier’s squad stumbled, falling 18-16 for Florida’s first-ever loss to the Bulls.The Gators had been viewed as a potential dark-horse playoff contender, but the two-point loss sparked a loud “fire Billy” chant from fans inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday.Frustration stemmed from several questionable decisions by Napier. With just three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Florida had the ball and only needed to bleed clock. Rather than sticking to the run, Napier dialed up two passes in three plays, leading to a turnover on downs in just 27 seconds.USF took over, and after Florida defensive end Brenden Bett was flagged for spitting on Bulls lineman Cole Skinner, the Bulls marched 87 yards before kicking the decisive field goal in a shocking upset.The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Napier, as Florida is now facing a brutal four-game stretch: No. 3 LSU on Sept. 13, No. 5 Miami on Sept. 20, No. 7 Texas on Oct. 4 and No. 19 Texas A&amp;M on Oct. 11.Billy Napier stays focused despite Florida's disappointing lossIn Saturday’s game, USF outgained Florida 391-355, and the Gators never managed to control the game. The loss evens Billy Napier’s record at Florida to 20–20, leaving him once again under intense pressure. He managed to climb out of a similar situation in 2024, but the road ahead looks even steeper this time.After the game, Napier was asked whether he still believed he was the right man to lead the Gators.“Yeah, I think I’m more concerned with doing my job to help lead these young men,” Napier answered (via On3). “I think that’s a big picture question, and I think right now it’s more about today. It’s more about what we do tomorrow, and that’s what we’ve got to get consumed with.&quot;So I think I’m consumed with doing the best job I can do for the players and leading the staff and getting the football fixed. Ultimately, that’s gonna decide how far we go around here.”If Florida parts ways with Napier, the school will owe him $19.38 million, with half of that payout required within 30 days, per CBS Sports.