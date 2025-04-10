Video game enthusiast Marcus Freeman once called Florida his team in NCAA Football 09 despite playing for the Buckeyes

In an interview from Nov. 12, 2008, Marcus Freeman shared that he liked playing with the Florida Gators instead of the Ohio State Buckeyes in NCAA Football 09. The interview occurred when he was a linebacker for the Buckeyes in his senior year.

Ad

When asked what games he played in his free time, the former Ohio State star shared that he enjoyed Halo 3 and NCAA Football 09. He admitted during the conversation that he liked using Florida in the game because it was fun to play with compared to other teams.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Freeman quickly pointed out that Florida wasn't his favorite team, but he chose the Gators as they were good in the game.

"They're not my favorite team. They're just good on the game. Only strategically," Freeman said (1:34 onwards).

In the 2008 season, the Gators had a talented roster of future NFL players. Former quarterback Tim Tebow was among the key players on the team. He completed 192 passes for 2,746 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Ad

Another notable star on the roster was former wide receiver Percy Harvin. He finished the season with 40 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.

The team ended the 2008 season with a 13-1 record and defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 24-14 to win the national championship. Tebow led the team to victory by completing 18 of 30 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Harvin had nine carries for 121 yards and one touchdown. The now-retired wide receiver also had five receptions for 49 yards.

Ad

Another key player in the championship game was safety Ahmad Black. He caught an interception in the fourth quarter, leading to a touchdown for the Gators.

Florida's win over Oklahoma marked the last time the team won the national championship.

How did Marcus Freeman perform in his last season with the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Marcus Freeman played well in his final year with Ohio State. He helped the team finish with a 10-3 record. The former linebacker had the second-most tackles on the Buckeyes with 85 total (40 solo) and three sacks.

Ad

His performance dropped off compared to what he did the previous season. In the 2007 season, he had 108 total tackles (65 solo), one sack and one forced fumble.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach played his last college football game as a linebacker in the Buckeyes' 24-21 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Fiesta Bowl in January 2009. Freeman ended the matchup with eight tackles (five solo).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place