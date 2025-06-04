VIDEO: Garrett Nussmeier shows off massive guns in latest workout clip during CFB offseason

Garrett Nussmeier is preparing for an important season with the LSU Tigers. He is one of the strongest quarterbacks in college football and among the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

By the looks of the latest video that the Tigers posted onto their Instagram account, Nussmeier is only getting stronger.

This video shows the gains Nussmeier has made in terms of his physical strength. This kind of training is generally done by top quarterbacks in the offseason.

This video could be a message to LSU's rivals. It shows Nussmeier is who the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Texas are going to have to beat if they are going to make a run for the SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Nussmeier is coming off a strong first season as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. His completion rate was 64%. Nussmeier led the Tigers to a 9-4 record but missed out on the CFP due to LSU struggling at the end of the season.

This year, with an improving Nussmeier, he might take LSU to the CFP and potentially the national championship.

Garrett Nussmeier's 2026 NFL Draft prediction

This will be the last season Garrett Nussmeier plays in college football. Nussmeier will likely declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Buzz ranks Nussmeier as the second-best quarterback in the class and is likely to be a top 10 pick in the first round. As we have seen many times before, these predictions, especially this early on, can rapidly change between now and next April.

The quarterback class in 2026 is predicted to be a lot stronger than the 2025 class. This is even without Arch Manning, whose draft status is unknown. If he does not declare for 2026, Nussmeier is likely to be the best QB available.

