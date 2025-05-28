  • home icon
VIDEO: Max Johnson's GF Adrienne shows off quirky dance moves as UNC QB joins her in a TikTok

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 28, 2025 14:12 GMT
Images via the Instagram pages of both people.
Images via the Instagram pages of both people.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson has been working hard off the field to recover from an injury. He was injured early in the 2024 season but announced shortly after that he would return for his final NCAA season in 2025. While he has been working hard, he has the support of his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis.

Recovering from injury is not always fun, so Davis does what she can to keep Johnson upbeat. On Tuesday, she posted a video on her Instagram account doing a quirky dance to some music. Johnson joined her in the background of the video, smiling and bouncing his head to the rhythm of the music.

Fortunately for Johnson and the Tar Heels, it appears that he is well on his way to being available for the 2025 college football season. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Max Johnson's progress in March during spring practice.

"Max has worked hard. Max is making a lot of progress," Belichick said. "He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better. And he’s taking it day by day. Nobody’s put in more work that he has."
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis have been in a relationship for over a year

Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis do not get as much media attention as other high-profile relationships in the college football world. As a result, not as much is known about their relationships. However, those who follow Davis on Instagram will know that they have been together for over a year. On October 8, she posted several photos of them together in celebration of their one-year anniversary.

"One year with my boy :)."
Davis is active on social media, having made dozens of posts since their anniversary. While many of them focus on her life with her friends and family, she also posts photos of herself with Max Johson a lot. The couple recently went on a trip to Cape Cad. Johnson posted about it on Saturday.

"Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!"

The couple has time now to travel because it is the offseason for Max Johnson. However, it will not be long before he needs to be back at UNC to prepare for the coming season. It will be an important season for him as he tries to bounce back from his injury and build his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

