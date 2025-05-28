VIDEO: Max Johnson’s GF Adrienne shows off quirky dance moves as UNC QB joins her in a TikTok

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson has been working hard off the field to recover from an injury. He was injured early in the 2024 season but announced shortly after that he would return for his final NCAA season in 2025. While he has been working hard, he has the support of his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis.
Recovering from injury is not always fun, so Davis does what she can to keep Johnson upbeat. On Tuesday, she posted a video on her Instagram account doing a quirky dance to some music. Johnson joined her in the background of the video, smiling and bouncing his head to the rhythm of the music.
Fortunately for Johnson and the Tar Heels, it appears that he is well on his way to being available for the 2025 college football season. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Max Johnson's progress in March during spring practice.
"Max has worked hard. Max is making a lot of progress," Belichick said. "He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better. And he’s taking it day by day. Nobody’s put in more work that he has."
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis have been in a relationship for over a year
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis do not get as much media attention as other high-profile relationships in the college football world. As a result, not as much is known about their relationships. However, those who follow Davis on Instagram will know that they have been together for over a year. On October 8, she posted several photos of them together in celebration of their one-year anniversary.
"One year with my boy :)."
Davis is active on social media, having made dozens of posts since their anniversary. While many of them focus on her life with her friends and family, she also posts photos of herself with Max Johson a lot. The couple recently went on a trip to Cape Cad. Johnson posted about it on Saturday.
"Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!"
The couple has time now to travel because it is the offseason for Max Johnson. However, it will not be long before he needs to be back at UNC to prepare for the coming season. It will be an important season for him as he tries to bounce back from his injury and build his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.
