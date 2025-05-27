VIDEO: Ryan Williams, DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier and more boldly predict their EA CFB 2026 ratings

Ryan Williams, DJ Lagway and Garrett Nussmeier have made their prediction for what their ratings will be in "EA Sports College Football 26." On Tuesday, EA Sports College revealed on X the cover stars for the game and that fans can pre-order it.

"Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26. Coming July 10. Pre-Order Now," EA Sports College tweeted.

Content creator James Bordeaux posted an Instagram video with several players who will be in the game, including Williams, Lagway and Nussmeier, about their player ratings.

The Florida Gators' starting quarterback shared that he wants to be a 90 overall.

"I just want to get to a 90 and then let the rest take care of itself, you know?" Lagway said.

Lagway didn't share his current overall ratings for the game. However, Bordeaux noted that the developers could change it later, which could imply that he isn't a 90 overall.

Williams told Bordeaux that he wanted to be modest about his overall rating in "EA Sports College Football 26."

"You know, I've been trying to be modest, but I heard everybody else been saying crazy numbers. I finished 90 overall last season, so I gotta go up just because, you know, progression as a player," Williams said.

Nussmeier is unsure of his rating for the upcoming college football game. The LSU Tigers Tigers' starting QB is leaving it up to the EA developers to decide his attributes.

"It's not my decision, but I mean, I guess it depends how we're ranking them. I don't know, I'm going to have to stay out of that question," Nussmeier said.

How did Ryan Williams, DJ Lagway & Garrett Nussmeier perform last season?

All three college football stars performed well in the 2024 season. Ryan Williams led Alabama in receiving yards with 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the Crimson Tides' 63-0 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Aug. 31. The wide receiver had two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Lagway earned the starting role for the Gators after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 12. As a freshman, Lagway finished the season with 115 completions for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Florida fans are hoping he can have a better year as the starting quarterback in week 1 of the 2025 season.

Nussmeier was fifth in the league in passing yards with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. One of the highlights of his junior year was in the Tigers' 44-31 win against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31. The QB finished the game, completing 24 of 43 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

All three players will try to prove that they are among the best of their position this upcoming season, and why they should have a high rating in "EA Sports College Football 26."

