Video: Ty Simpson’s dad Jason gives fans a sneak peek into Alabama’s projected starting QB’s “work in May”

Even though Alabama doesn’t start its 2025 season until Aug. 30 against Florida State, Ty Simpson is already putting in serious work. Ty’s dad, Jason Simpson, shared a video on X on Saturday showing his son training hard on the field.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show” on May 14, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer labeled Simpson as the projected starting quarterback.

“If you had to play right now, go with the veteran in Ty (Simpson),” DeBoer said.

Simpson didn’t play much last season, as he only got in during winnable games and threw 25 passes for 167 yards. However, he’s been in the system longer than the other quarterbacks in competition, namely Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

“Did a nice job this spring,” DeBoer said. “As for the others, we just need to keep the competition going. They know that that’s their expectation because they know where they’re at right now isn’t good enough for where we need to be to have the success we want to have as a football team.”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban on Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson lost the starting job to Jalen Milroe in 2023 and 2024 but stayed patient. Usually, if a player isn’t given much playing time right away, they transfer to another school. However, Simpson has stayed at Alabama for four years.

While coaches haven’t officially named a starting quarterback, Simpson is leading the race over Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, as Kalen DeBoer put it.

Former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who recruited Simpson in 2022, also spoke highly of him before a charity event in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday.

"He's a fine young man," Saban said. "I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for years, and now he's going to get the opportunity, and I think his experiences are really going to help him be successful. We're rooting for him, that's for sure, and I have every confidence that he'll do a great job."

Alabama will face 10 teams from big conferences next season, their usual eight SEC games, plus Wisconsin and Florida. Because the schedule is hard right from the start, DeBoer might just trust the quarterback who has the most experience.

