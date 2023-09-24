Vince Vaughn predicts Colorado vs. Oregon, backs Deion Sanders' team despite entire College Gameday crew picking Ducks

Deion Sanders does affect people. Coach Prime has boosted on-field performance and the morale of the fans. This will be his first big test as the Buffaloes take on the Oregon Ducks in Week 4 to kick off their Pac-12 campaign.

Ducks are the favorites going into the game, given their history and current form. But this Colorado team has one thing that the program didn't have in the past - Sanders. That seems to be enough for Vince Vaughn.

The actor firmly backed Sanders, even though the entire panel of ESPN experts did not agree with him.

Vince Vaughn backs Deion Sanders against Oregon

Actor Vince Vaughn might be a Notre Dame fan, but his belief in Sanders might soon see him cheer on for the Buffaloes. They backed Coach Prime when the entire ESPN College Gameday crew picked Oregon for the win.

The College Gameday crew was in South Bend to cover Vaughn's Notre Dame host Ohio State in another mouth-watering clash. But the Coach Prime hype is difficult to ignore. Every crew member, including Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, picked the Ducks for the win. Vaughn showed he was in Sanders' team.

Although Coach Prime has indeed turned the Buffaloes program around, he still has a long way to go. Vaughn's confidence in the Buffaloes HC might be because of all that has happened since he arrived in Boulder last December.

A big leap forward in Boulder

When Sanders took charge of the Buffaloes in December 2022, the team was coming on the back of a single-win campaign. Coach Prime immediately got to work and axed almost the entire roster. He brought in players, including his sons Shilo Sanders in the defense and Shedeur Sanders at QB. The Prime effect was visible even before the season started.

The Colorado fans bought into the hype with record season ticket sales. Results on the field have also started coming. The Buffaloes are 3-0 going into Week 4. However, Oregon is a different test altogether.

The Ducks are also unbeaten coming into the game and overwhelming favorites. Will the Buffaloes defy the odds to vindicate Vince Vaughn? Or will history simply repeat itself in Oregon's favor? If anyone can pull it off, Coach Prime is the one.