Viral Alabama woman offers to spend $70 million for Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout with $2 billion Powerball fortune

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 18:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn

An Alabama woman has offered to pay Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout out of her $1.8 billion Powerball winnings. Susie Conerly went viral online after an interview with WHNT 19, where she outlined how she would spend her Powerball winnings if she won.

Top of her list is paying Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout, thus getting the second-year Crimson Tide coach out of Tuscaloosa. She said:

“I’d tell you exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million, I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama.”

But she wouldn’t be satisfied with just DeBoer out of Alabama. It will take getting rid of the Crimson Tide athletic director, Greg Byrne, to really satisfy Conerly. She continued:

“Then, I’d take what else it took to get rid of the AD.”

However, she admitted how unrealistic her wishes might be, conceding that she’s not likely to win. She said:

“I know I’m not gonna win. I just hope I win some scratch-offs. I just do it for the fun.”

Conerly’s wishes are probably the same on the mind of many Alabama fans, especially after the team’s Week 1 defeat at Florida State. It was a disappointing start to the season for the Crimson Tide, having gone into the game as the favorites to win.

Alabama fans are not used to that level of performance after 17 years of dominance under former coach Nick Saban. Saban went 17-0 in season openers, leaving a legacy DeBoer has now failed to uphold.

The former Washington coach will be hoping for redemption against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. But if Alabama were to really fire him, how much would it cost the program?

What is Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout?

Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout at Alabama is approximately $63 million. The amount is one of the highest in college football, behind only a handful of coaches, including USC’s Lincoln Riley. The amount changes with time, however.

According to his multi-year deal with the program, if he gets fired without cause, he’d be owed 90% of what is left on his contract. The amount would be paid in monthly installments through the remainder of his deal. The figure will keep changing depending on the amount remaining on his contract.

DeBoer led the Tide to a 9-4 finish in his first season in charge after taking over from Saban early in 2024.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
