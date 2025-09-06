Viral Alabama woman offers to spend $70 million for Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout with $2 billion Powerball fortune

An Alabama woman has offered to pay Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout out of her $1.8 billion Powerball winnings. Susie Conerly went viral online after an interview with WHNT 19, where she outlined how she would spend her Powerball winnings if she won.Top of her list is paying Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout, thus getting the second-year Crimson Tide coach out of Tuscaloosa. She said:“I’d tell you exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million, I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama.”But she wouldn’t be satisfied with just DeBoer out of Alabama. It will take getting rid of the Crimson Tide athletic director, Greg Byrne, to really satisfy Conerly. She continued:“Then, I’d take what else it took to get rid of the AD.”However, she admitted how unrealistic her wishes might be, conceding that she’s not likely to win. She said:“I know I’m not gonna win. I just hope I win some scratch-offs. I just do it for the fun.”Conerly’s wishes are probably the same on the mind of many Alabama fans, especially after the team’s Week 1 defeat at Florida State. It was a disappointing start to the season for the Crimson Tide, having gone into the game as the favorites to win.Alabama fans are not used to that level of performance after 17 years of dominance under former coach Nick Saban. Saban went 17-0 in season openers, leaving a legacy DeBoer has now failed to uphold.The former Washington coach will be hoping for redemption against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. But if Alabama were to really fire him, how much would it cost the program?What is Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout?Kalen DeBoer’s contract buyout at Alabama is approximately $63 million. The amount is one of the highest in college football, behind only a handful of coaches, including USC’s Lincoln Riley. The amount changes with time, however.According to his multi-year deal with the program, if he gets fired without cause, he’d be owed 90% of what is left on his contract. The amount would be paid in monthly installments through the remainder of his deal. The figure will keep changing depending on the amount remaining on his contract.DeBoer led the Tide to a 9-4 finish in his first season in charge after taking over from Saban early in 2024.