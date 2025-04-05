Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry provides latest update on QB Kyron Drones

Virginia Tech has given a health update on their quarterback, Kyron Drones, ahead of the 2025 season. According to a report from Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Drones will miss the rest of spring football practice to undergo a minor medical operation.

The news was confirmed by Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry on Saturday, who said he's hoping that Drones will return in time for summer workouts. This is especially disheartening given that Pry had recently noted how Drones had returned to form and was healthy. However, there appears to have been a slight setback.

“Kyron has demonstrated excellent leadership & has had an outstanding winter & spring,” Pry said (h/t On3). “We fully anticipate he will be ready to return for summer workouts.”

Drones played in nine games for Virginia Tech last season, passing for 1,562 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is entering the fifth year of his collegiate career. Drones began his college football career with Baylor, where he spent two seasons, before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he has remained for the past two seasons.

Football runs in Drones' family, as he is the cousin of Miami Hurricanes' quarterback and presumed first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward.

Kyron Drones prepares for new offensive coordinator in 2025

NCAA Football: Boston College at Virginia Tech - Source: Imagn

Virginia Tech welcomed a new offensive coordinator into the fold as they hired Phillip Montgomery this offseason. Montgomery comes in after spending the 2024 season with the UFL. He last coached at the collegiate level with Auburn, serving as offensive coordinator under Hugh Freeze.

Coach Fry is confident that the pairing of Drones and Montgomery together can make for fireworks on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think it will be key for us, obviously, is for Kyron to play well and be more polished, be more balanced,” Pry said. “Throw the ball downfield a little bit better. So, I’m excited about that. I think Kyron has all the potential to do that. And I think Coach Montgomery has us in the right direction.”

Virginia Tech finished last season with a 6-7 overall record, playing in the ACC. It will be interesting to see if Kyron Drones and Montgomery can help Virginia Tech see a winning season in 2025 after being paired together. Virginia Tech are scheduled to open up their season against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, August 31.

