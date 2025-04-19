Visuals show Coach Prime's Colorado spring game under jeopardy as Folsom Field fills up with snow

It seems conditions aren't the best for Colorado's spring game on Saturday. A video made the rounds on X this Friday, showing Folsom Field covered by significant snow over the stadium's turf. The video was initially posted by Deion Sanders Jr. and showed heavy machinery clearing the snow.
While there have been no updates regarding the game being postponed, other sports teams in Colorado have decided to do so. The MLB's Colorado Rockies were set to play against the Washington Nationals on Friday, and the game was moved up to Sunday. It's important to remember the Rockies play in Denver, and the Buffaloes in Boulder.
Reports from the school are that the game will go ahead, despite the expected temperature being below 50 degrees. The game will also see a ceremony to retire Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's numbers from the Colorado Buffaloes.
Deion Sanders defends decision to retire Shedeur Sanders' number at Colorado
In his latest presser, Deion Sanders took some time to defend his son and the decision to retire his number from the Buffaloes football team. Here's what he said was behind the criticism Shedeur Sanders was receiving:
“We talking about Shedeur, we ain’t talking about nobody else,” Coach Prime said, per The Athletic. “The only reason we are having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. It’s been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously. It’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. It’s a new day, we’re doing things a little different.”
A recurring argument from Deion Sanders is that his son suffers criticism on a public relations standpoint is due to people wanting to take him down for his last name.
On the other hand, a plethora of college football analysts have argued that Shedeur's accomplishments with the Buffs aren't enough to justify the decision to retire his jersey and even if they were, it's too soon for either him or Travis Hunter to have their numbers retired.
