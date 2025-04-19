Visuals show Coach Prime's Colorado spring game under jeopardy as Folsom Field fills up with snow

It seems conditions aren't the best for Colorado's spring game on Saturday. A video made the rounds on X this Friday, showing Folsom Field covered by significant snow over the stadium's turf. The video was initially posted by Deion Sanders Jr. and showed heavy machinery clearing the snow.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While there have been no updates regarding the game being postponed, other sports teams in Colorado have decided to do so. The MLB's Colorado Rockies were set to play against the Washington Nationals on Friday, and the game was moved up to Sunday. It's important to remember the Rockies play in Denver, and the Buffaloes in Boulder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports from the school are that the game will go ahead, despite the expected temperature being below 50 degrees. The game will also see a ceremony to retire Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's numbers from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

Deion Sanders defends decision to retire Shedeur Sanders' number at Colorado

In his latest presser, Deion Sanders took some time to defend his son and the decision to retire his number from the Buffaloes football team. Here's what he said was behind the criticism Shedeur Sanders was receiving:

“We talking about Shedeur, we ain’t talking about nobody else,” Coach Prime said, per The Athletic. “The only reason we are having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. It’s been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously. It’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. It’s a new day, we’re doing things a little different.”

Ad

A recurring argument from Deion Sanders is that his son suffers criticism on a public relations standpoint is due to people wanting to take him down for his last name.

On the other hand, a plethora of college football analysts have argued that Shedeur's accomplishments with the Buffs aren't enough to justify the decision to retire his jersey and even if they were, it's too soon for either him or Travis Hunter to have their numbers retired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More