VP JD Vance nearly fumbles Ohio State's national championship trophy during Ryan Day & Co.'s White House visit

Good thing US Vice President JD Vance never played college football. There's a good chance he would have dropped the football like he did with the NCAA trophy.
On Monday, Donald Trump and his administration hosted Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the White House. The event honored the Buckeyes for their victory in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff format.
The team gathered on the South Lawn as President Trump welcomed the newly crowned champions. The ceremony featured remarks from the president and Coach Day, as well as a presentation of the golden CFP trophy.
Vice President Vance attempted to handle the trophy for a photo opportunity. However, he appeared to momentarily lose his grip on the prestigious hardware, resulting in the head of the trophy coming out of the lower part. Ohio State running back TreVyon Henderson managed to get hold of the golden part of the trophy while Vance lost the black base to the ground.
The Buckeyes players who were near this entire thing couldn't help but leave a chuckle.
Interestingly, Vance is an Ohio State alum. He studied political science and philosophy there and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree summa cum laude.
JD Vance left a humorous post following mishandling of CFP Trophy
Moments after the mishandling video was circulated on the internet, JD Vance left a humorous message on the internet to call it a day.
"I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," he wrote on X.
At the event, Donald Trump made sure to give the Buckeyes their due credit for coming through "adversity." He referred to the regular-season losses the team faced against the Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks.
"The team up north," Trump said. "But you refused to let the Buckeye Nation down. You got better and better and tougher and tougher as the season went along."
"You beat the Fighting Irish that day 34-23 and for the first time in 10 years proudly claimed the title. The great state of Ohio. The great state. We love that state. We won that state in a landslide," Trump added.
With Ryan Day bringing back the CFP Trophy to Columbus, the only remaining thing now is to bring a win against archrivals Michigan Wolverines in 2025.
