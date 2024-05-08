“Wait What??” “Can LeBron play TE at Ohio?” - Baseball fans left confused as Monte Harrison makes shocking commitment to Arkansas

Monte Harrison decided to return to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team after a nearly decade-long professional baseball career. He will play as a wideout for Sam Pittman's team next season.

Some rather confused fans took to social media to express their feelings on the situation, especially since Harrison has played three seasons in the MLB, representing the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

On Instagram, one perplexed fan simply wrote:

"Wait What??"

Another jokingly asked:

"Wait so can Lebron play TE at Ohio State"

Some fans cleared up the confusion regarding Harrison's college eligibility.

"He never went to college, signed out of high school and retained his college eligibility. This happens more then you’d think I’m surprised most people are shocked by this," one wrote.

A few fans also urged Harrison to pick a different career choice rather than return to college and play football.

"Man hang up those cleats and hit the oil rig you’re pushing 30," added another.

Some fans pointed out that Harrison's age difference in comparison to other college football players might make him stand out from the rest.

"28 is prime peak year for male adults he’s about to be a man amongst boys" a fan commented.

Notably, Harrison played football at Lee's Summit West High School. During his senior year, he posted 1,007 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 60 receptions. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns.

All signs pointed toward a career in football for Harrison and he committed to the University of Nebraska in July 2013. However, he changed his mind after the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

A glimpse into Monte Harrison's MLB career

Former Miami Marlins outfielder Monte Harrison

After being drafted by the Brewers, Monte Harrison spent four seasons with the franchise, playing for its affiliates, but never made it to the Majors.

In January 2018, Harrison was traded to the Miami Marlins. He made his MLB debut for the team on Aug. 5, 2020, and played two seasons with the NL East team. In 2022, Harrison had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's a look at Monte Harrison's stats across the three seasons he played in the MLB:

Season Team Games AVG HR RBI OPS 2020 Marlins 32 .170 1 3 .491 2021 Marlins 9 .200 0 0 .500 2022 Angels 9 .182 1 3 .812 Career 50 .176 2 6 .547

Harrison will now take his talents to an entirely new sport when he suits up for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.

