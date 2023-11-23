Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson claims authority over Sam Hartman with his dating analogy as Notre Dame flaunts their dynamic QB

Sam Hartman joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish via the transfer portal ahead of his sixth and final season of college football. He spent the previous five seasons under center for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who recruited him as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Hartman faced his former team for the first time in his final home game as a member of the Fighting Irish, where he received several video tributes. Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson was not a fan of the send-off, which he revealed in a press conference on Tuesday, stating:

"That’s reality, and there’s no point in complaining about it. We saw it last week in South Bend. Here’s a guy that we recruited, and we developed. They’re putting a video on him saying, 'We will always love you.' I'm like, you only dated him for a couple of months, it can’t be love. We’re the ones that love him. We had five years with him. You rented him for a season. They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him."

Clawson continued:

"When that video played, it’s just like, 'Holy cow, this is where college football is.'... It is what it is. Sam and I had a great discussion before the game and after the game, and I love the young man. I really do. I don’t blame him at all for what he did. I mean, you can’t. That’s the system now. For him to have the opportunity to have that experience and make that type of money in one year, who can fault him."

Hartman had a great game against his former team, leading Notre Dame to a 45-7 victory. He completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts, throwing for 277 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

How has Sam Hartman performed in his college career?

After joining the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Sam Hartman was named the starting quarterback as a true freshman.

He was in and out of the lineup over his first three seasons. However, he wound up appearing in 48 games, 45 of which were starts, over his five seasons at Wake Forest.

Hartman threw for 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions. He completed 59.1 percent of his passes while adding 855 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 416 carries.

In his lone season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he has 2,549 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Hartman has completed 63.8 percent of his passes while rushing for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.

He ranks fourth in NCAA history in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards. With two games left, Sam Hartman will likely move up at least one spot in each category before his college career comes to an end.