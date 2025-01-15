Walk-on Ohio State DL with over 300,000 followers dismissed from Buckeyes 

Sophomore defensive lineman Caden Davis was dismissed by the Ohio State Buckeyes days before their clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game.

The Buckeyes' Sports Information Director Jerry Emig confirmed that the sophomore, who was a preferred walk-on, was no longer part of the team. He did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

However, according to "The Lantern," Davis was dismissed on Tuesday after various transgressions. On Jan. 10, Davis, who has accumulated a combined following of over 300,000 on various social media platforms, posted a since-deleted reel that seemed to suggest he was on the Buckeyes' trip to the Cotton Bowl Classic against the Texas Longhorns. It was later revealed to be from last year's Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1.

Former Ohio State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who recently entered the transfer portal, dropped a scathing comment about the veracity of the images.

"You don't play here," Fitzpatrick wrote.

Ohio State DL addresses dismissal

After news of his dismissal as an Ohio State Buckeyes player broke, Davis released a statement addressing the matter.

"Being a buckeye has always been a dream come true of mine since being a kid. I am so very appreciative to the coaches, staff, and players for welcoming me into the team. I truly cannot thank them enough for allowing me to live my dream for the last 2 years and mentoring me the way they have," Davis wrote.

"With changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons I will not be a PWO at the OSU. I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision I made. Thank you, Go Bucks."

Caden Davis was a preferred Ohio State walk-on in 2023 after decomitting from the Army Black Knights. He received offers from the Butler Bulldogs, Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Dayton Flyers before opting to join Coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

The rule affecting walk-ons that Davis refers to in his post came about as a result of the House vs. NCAA settlement. This saw student-athletes become entitled to revenue-sharing status with their respective programs. This had the knock-on effect of lowering roster spots by 23 to 105. All of them are guaranteed scholarships, further limiting the chances that walk-ons previously had.

Various coaches including Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney have rallied against the rule due to the importance of walk-ons in the past.

