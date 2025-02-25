“Walking that aisle I knew”: Deion Sanders says he regrets his marriages with ex-wives Pilar Sanders & Carolyn Chambers 

Deion Sanders discussed his marital life in a recent installment of “We Got Time Today.” The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been married twice and he once again expressed regret he got into both. Coach Prime then noted what he's currently married to on the show.

“I was married twice,” Sanders said. “Probably shouldn't have done either one. Walking that aisle, I knew. I knew it wasn't… but I want to be a good father. Now, I'm married to the game – like the kids, like football, like the life. It's hard relationally when I know I'm married to the game. Cause I need some help.”

In his first marriage, Deion Sanders tied the knot with Carolyn Chambers in 1989, the same year he got drafted into the NFL. However, the marriage only lasted until 1998 when the two got divorced. They had two kids together; Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr.

Sanders then married for a second time, to Pilar Sanders in 1999. Like the first marriage, it eventually ended in divorce in 2015. The marriage produced three children; Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi Sanders.

Deion Sanders has previously declared his commitment to the game

His appearance on a recent episode of “We Got Time Today” wasn't the first time Deion Sanders has declared he's married to the game of football. He's previously reinstated his commitment to the sport in several instances over the years, especially after becoming Colorado coach.

"The reason I probably don't have a ring on my finger is because I'm married to it,” Sanders said via ‘Seen Satan Sports.’ “I'm married to this thing. Like I love this thing. Like I get up and think about this thing. I call it ‘her.’

“She's been so good to me for so many years. Like she has sustained me, she's taken care of me, she's kept me, she's developed me, she's matured me, she's been there for me and I love every bit of it.”

“And I want to see these kids soar. All the mistakes that I made in life, I'm able to give them the game on this. I'm able to say ‘This is the good stuff and about to spit. I've sat in all three seats. I've been a player that's being recruited. I've been a parent sitting beside the player and now I'm the coach that's recruiting.”

Deion Sanders' experience over the years is set to become crucial as two of his sons make their way to the NFL. Shedeur and Shilo have entered the 2025 NFL draft following a noteworthy career under him at Jackson State and Colorado.

Coach Prime's guidance will be vital during the rigorous process of building their NFL careers.

