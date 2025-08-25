"Wanna be A&M lmfao": CFB fans react to Garrett Nussmeier donning iconic LSU jersey

On Sunday, LSU announced that Garrett Nussmeier will don the storied No. 18 jersey for the 2025 season. The No. 18 has been a symbol of leadership, toughness and excellence on and off the field since its inception in 2003.The tradition began when quarterback Matt Mauck led LSU to a national championship in 2023, marking the program’s first title in nearly 50 years.Nussmeier becomes the first quarterback to wear No. 18 since Mauck. In the 2024 season, linebacker Greg Penn III and running back Josh Williams both wore the jersey, but with their departures this offseason, the iconic number became available.However, several fans were critical of the decision.&quot;Wanna be A&amp;M lmfao,&quot; a fan said.&quot;He is not good,&quot; one said.&quot;Too bad he’s a**,&quot; a person said.Nussmeier enters the 2025 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. The redshirt senior threw for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64.2% completion rate in 2024.LSU fans are enthusiastic about seeing him in the legendary No. 17 jersey.&quot;Way to go Garrett. Good for you, your talent is so inspiring,&quot; a fan said.&quot;His blood, sweat and tears are Purple &amp; Gold. Well deserved. All aboard the Nuss-Bus 🚌. First stop is Clemson South Carolina,&quot; one said.&quot;This is gonna be great,&quot; a person said.Nussmeier previously wore No. 13 throughout his four seasons with LSU.Matt Mauck congratulates Garrett Nussmeier on No. 18 honorAfter spending 2021-23 as a backup, Garrett Nussmeier proved his talent once he assumed the starting role in 2024. SEC coaches have named him the preseason All-Conference first-team quarterback.Following the announcement that Nussmeier will wear the No. 18 jersey for the 2025 season, Matt Mauck reached out to commend him on the honor.“That’s awesome, man,&quot; Mauck told Nussmeier (via On3). &quot;I just sent out a text to somebody, they had asked me what I thought. I said today’s college football, guys like you would transfer to another place. I think there’s nobody on that team that embodies what 18 is about more than you.“Congratulations, bud. I can’t wait to watch.”Nussmeier and his LSU squad will open the 2025 season on Saturday against Clemson.