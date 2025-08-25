  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Wanna be A&M lmfao": CFB fans react to Garrett Nussmeier donning iconic LSU jersey

"Wanna be A&M lmfao": CFB fans react to Garrett Nussmeier donning iconic LSU jersey

By Maliha
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, LSU announced that Garrett Nussmeier will don the storied No. 18 jersey for the 2025 season. The No. 18 has been a symbol of leadership, toughness and excellence on and off the field since its inception in 2003.

Ad

The tradition began when quarterback Matt Mauck led LSU to a national championship in 2023, marking the program’s first title in nearly 50 years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nussmeier becomes the first quarterback to wear No. 18 since Mauck. In the 2024 season, linebacker Greg Penn III and running back Josh Williams both wore the jersey, but with their departures this offseason, the iconic number became available.

However, several fans were critical of the decision.

"Wanna be A&M lmfao," a fan said.
Ad
"He is not good," one said.
"Too bad he’s a**," a person said.

Nussmeier enters the 2025 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. The redshirt senior threw for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64.2% completion rate in 2024.

LSU fans are enthusiastic about seeing him in the legendary No. 17 jersey.

"Way to go Garrett. Good for you, your talent is so inspiring," a fan said.
Ad
"His blood, sweat and tears are Purple & Gold. Well deserved. All aboard the Nuss-Bus 🚌. First stop is Clemson South Carolina," one said.
"This is gonna be great," a person said.

Nussmeier previously wore No. 13 throughout his four seasons with LSU.

Matt Mauck congratulates Garrett Nussmeier on No. 18 honor

After spending 2021-23 as a backup, Garrett Nussmeier proved his talent once he assumed the starting role in 2024. SEC coaches have named him the preseason All-Conference first-team quarterback.

Ad

Following the announcement that Nussmeier will wear the No. 18 jersey for the 2025 season, Matt Mauck reached out to commend him on the honor.

“That’s awesome, man," Mauck told Nussmeier (via On3). "I just sent out a text to somebody, they had asked me what I thought. I said today’s college football, guys like you would transfer to another place. I think there’s nobody on that team that embodies what 18 is about more than you.
Ad
“Congratulations, bud. I can’t wait to watch.”

Nussmeier and his LSU squad will open the 2025 season on Saturday against Clemson.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications