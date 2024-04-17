"Wanna drive my RV out and go to a trailer park": Jim Harbaugh reveals living in a motor home before taking Chargers job

Jim Harbaugh is set to make his return to the NFL in the upcoming season. After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the national title in 2023, he accepted the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite signing a five-year, $80 million contract and having a net worth of $40 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Harbaugh recently said he has been living in a motor home in Huntington Beach, California.

Sportscenter shared a clip of the Chargers head coach discussing his living conditions, saying:

"My wife, Sara, was - she thought it was a great idea. She didn't want me to tell anybody about it... This is my last hurrah, last weekend. My family just got into town last night so we're moving into our house. This has been a help to winning, to working, and pretty good for my mental health. The sea breeze."

The clip also included a flashback to Harbaugh's introductory press conference where he said:

"I told my wife this - should I tell them? Yes, yes. Okay, so I wanna drive my RV out. I wanna drive my RV out and go to a trailer park. You know, like down by the water."

Check out Jim Harbaugh discussing living in a motor home in the offseason below:

Harbaugh will look to turn things around for the Chargers team which has struggled despite having a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The team parted ways with several key veteran contributors in the offseason, and hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NCAA announces Michigan recruiting violations following probe into Jim Harbaugh's tenure

Jim Harbaugh had a successful tenure leading the Michigan Wolverines. He led the program to an 89-25 record that included winning the 2023 national title. The Wolverines were also the Big Ten champions three times while Harbaugh was named the AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2022.

Despite his success, his tenure was marred by controversy, most notably recruiting violations and accusations of filming opposing sidelines. The recruiting violations investigation was resolved on Tuesday as the NCAA announced penalties, stating:

"The agreed-upon penalties in this case include three years of probation for the school, a fine and recruiting restrictions in alignment with the Level I-Mitigated classification for the school. The participating individuals also agreed to one-year show-cause orders consistent with the Level II-Standard and Level II-Mitigated classifications of their respective violations." [h/t NCAA.org]

