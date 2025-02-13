"Want to feel old?": CFB world reacts to Bill Belichick offering a scholarship to former Patriots Super Bowl champion's son

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick shocked the football world when it was announced in early December that he signed a five-year, $50 million contract to become the next North Carolina Tar Heels coach. It was a surprising move because Belichick has always coached at the NFL level throughout his nearly 50-year career.

It appears that Belichick is committed to coaching in college. He has been on the recruitment path, bringing in many new players to the team.

On Wednesday, Bill Belichick offered LeGarrette Blount Jr. to play at UNC. Blount, a Class of 2028 recruit who plays as a defensive back and wide receiver for Hamilton High School (Chandler, AZ), announced the news on social media.

"Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer from North Carolina!! #AGTG @LG_Blount," Blount wrote.

LeGarrette Jr.'s father, LeGarrette Blount Sr., won two Super Bowls as a running back with Belichick and the New England Patriots.

This move took the football world by storm. One said it made him feel incredibly old to see this signing.

"Want to feel old? Bill Belichick just offered a scholarship to LeGarrette Blount JUNIOR," a fan wrote.

"Bill did his Dad a favor by the way he let him go - which set up the Eagles taking him and using him to beat BB in the SB," another commented.

"Wild that Blount's son is now playing college ball for Bill Belichick. I would’ve never believed that if you told me 10 years ago that this would happen," one fan added.

Fans continued to react to this surprising scholarship offer from Belichick.

"But also, imagine the pressure of Bill being like 'that’s not how your father played when we won two championships,'" a fan wrote.

"It says he's class of 2028? He's getting D1 offers as a freshman in high school?" another commented.

"Wait his kid is already about to be in college?" one fan added.

LeGarrette Blount Jr. will not join the North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick for a few seasons

Although Bill Belichick has extended a scholarship offer to LeGarrette Blount Jr., he will not join UNC for a few seasons. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Blount is part of the 2028 recruiting class, meaning he only just completed his freshman season of high school. It is early for a player to receive a D1 offer, but it is not unheard of.

Blount's father played for Belichick during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons. He won the Super Bowl twice with Belichick in 2014 and 2016. 2016 was the best season of his career as he rushed for 1161 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading the league in rushing TDs that season.

