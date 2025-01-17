“Want to preserve Ryan Day’s job”: Legendary coach Lou Holtz already has an explanation ready if Notre Dame loses

Lou Holtz, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's last coach to win a national title, believes Notre Dame will only lose the national championship to Ohio State if it wants to. On Wednesday through a tweet, Holtz addressed Pat McAfee and the rest of his show's staff who wondered on the former's show if the coach would show up for the National Championship Game.

In the same tweet, he spiced up things by writing:

"If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well."

Holtz was the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish between 1986 and 1996 and won the 1988 national championship. Over a decade, Holtz led the Irish to an overall record of 100-30-2 and helped them win five out of nine bowl appearances in the same period. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Lou Holtz offers a roadmap for Notre Dame's victory in the national championship game

Lou Holtz has been pretty active on X lately, gearing for Notre Dame's game against Ohio State on Monday night. On Wednesday, he posted a video offering Marcus Freeman a framework for Notre Dame to win the national championship. According to him, it's all down to esprit de corps.

He added the following tweet in the post's caption:

"Ohio State has the talent, but Notre Dame has the heart, the culture, and the defense to win this game. Stay patient, run the football, and trust the process. Notre Dame wins a close one—by 3. Remember, we’re Notre Dame and they ain’t!"

The National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Ohio State is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. ESPN will broadcast it.

