“wants to be mahomes so bad”: CFB fans react as Dylan Raiola follows $90M worth Chiefs star’s footsteps with latest NIL deal

Dylan Raiola signed an NIL deal with Adidas ahead of his second season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The agreement, which falls within a wider pre-existing partnership between the Cornhuskers and the brand, was announced on Tuesday. While the deal's value is undisclosed, On3 estimates his NIL valuation at $2.3 million, ranking him No. 21 among the top 100 highest valued student athletes.

Some fans weren't too pleased with the announcement, as they thought this was just another attempt by Raiola to posture into looking like Patrick Mahomes:

"Bro wants to be mahomes so bad it’s cringe" Said one fan, pointing to the similar likeness of both players.

"Temu Mahomes" Said another person

However, if Raiola wants to reach Mahome's heights, he still has a long way to go in terms of both football and finance. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is valued at $90 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Other fans questioned Adidas's wisdom in signing a player who hasn't proved himself yet:

"Cmon man. Actual superstar athletes are sponsored by Adidas Ala Travis Hunter lol This kid has been so gassed up it’s laughable. I’ve seen him play twice against my buffs, never had a serious impact on either game." Pointed out a Colorado fan

Nebraska fans were excited by the announcement:

"Raiola landing that Adidas deal shows we're back to building something real in Lincoln. 2,819 yards as a true freshman was just the start - now he's got the resources to take that next step. Love seeing these partnerships that honor both tradition and progress." Said a fan of the Cornhuskers

"The best shoes and apparel company and products in a all of sports, Smart move on his part." Wrote another person

Others pointed out that this wasn't his doing, but the school's:

"I mean did he really have a choice?😂" Claimed another person

What did Dylan Raiola say about his deal with Adidas?

Following the announcement of his NIL deal, Dylan Raiola released the following statement praising the brand and looking forward to the partnership with the global sports giant:

“Heading into my second season, the goal remains the same: help build the next era of Nebraska football and leave a legacy that makes our fans proud,” Raiola said in a statement. “Joining the elite family of athletes at Adidas is a tremendous honor, and their support strengthens the journey as we continue building something special in Lincoln.”

This is the latest on a list of high-end deals with brands Raiola has signed. Other brands he has worked with include Campus Ink, EA Sports and Panini America.

