Wardell Mack Arrest Update: What did the Texas Longhorns DB do? 

Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack just started his second stint with the program as a redshirt freshman. However, on Wednesday, he was arrested for a Class B misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated. Furthermore, Mack was reportedly also booked on a second charge for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams. However, this charge was rejected by the prosecutor, saving the Longhorns' defensive back from a third-degree felony. Mack was booked into the Travis County Jail at night. However, he was released on a $3,000 bail. His attorney declined to comment on the situation. &quot;Due to the pending nature of the case, we have no comment at this time,&quot; Mack's attorney said via On3.com.Coming out of John Ehret High School, the defensive back joined Steve Sarkisian's team as a part of the recruiting class of 2024. During his debut collegiate campaign, Mack played in four games and put up two total tackles for the team. However, he did not play for the Longhorns during their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, in which Sarkisian's team suffered a 14-7 loss to start their season. Steve Sarkisian opens up about Wardell Mack's arrestThe Texas Longhorns coach talked about his defensive back's arrest. According to a statement he shared, Sarkisian said that the situation will be handled internally by the program. &quot;We will continue to monitor the legal process, and the situation will be handled internally at the appropriate time,&quot; Sarkisian said.The Longhorns take on the San Jose State Spartans next at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 6.