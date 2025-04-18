Warren Sapp makes expectations crystal clear for Julian Lewis & Co. ahead of Colorado’s spring game

Julian Lewis has a good opportunity to showcase his talents at Colorado’s spring football game on Saturday. The highly rated quarterback is expected to succeed Shedeur Sanders as the Buffs’ QB1 for the 2025 season.

Ahead of CU’s spring game, Colorado pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp was asked what he’s looking forward to in the exhibition contest. Sapp was clear in his expectations for his players to remain focused.

"The consistency that we were doing before we got to the spring game," Sapp said in a video that was released on "Thee Pregame Network" on Thursday (9:11 mark). "Just 'cause we got company, just ’cause the lights and the music is on — ’cause you ain’t got no music in practice no more.

"That's what it's gonna be on game day. It's gonna be a lot brighter, with a lot more cameras, and your mama's gonna be in the stands. Your mama might not be here this week, it might be a little inclement weather, so it's gonna be a different environment. But, when that spotlight is on, it's brightest, can you put your shades on and say, 'It's party time?'"

The spring game offers new recruits a chance to showcase their talent and gives returning CU players an opportunity to build chemistry with their new teammates.

Colorado's spring game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder. Fans can watch live on ESPN2.

Julian Lewis will have competition from Kaidon Salter for Colorado's QB1 spot

High School Football: Former Carrollton Trojans QB Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

Julian Lewis will face stiff competition from Kaidon Salter for the QB1 role at Colorado next season. Lewis, one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, already appears to have impressed CU coach Deion Sanders.

However, given Salter’s experience at the collegiate level, Sanders may consider him for the starting role in 2025.

Coach Prime still has time before making a final decision, and the spring game will serve as a strong early test for both quarterbacks.

