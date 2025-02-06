Warren Sapp reveals how early he guessed Travis Hunter's Heisman trajectory

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:45 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes have plenty of experience across Deion Sanders' coaching staff, including NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Sapp serves as a Senior Quality Control Analyst for the Buffaloes' defense, helping the unit's pass rush lead the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season.

Sapp also worked with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, the program's most talented defensive player of all time. On Wednesday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Sapp revealed how he foresaw Hunter's path to the Heisman Trophy early into the season.

also-read-trending Trending
"I called a friend of mine Week 2 and I said, 'He's going to win the Heisman.' I had never seen anything like it. I know I was a dog in college. I know I was. (You) can't touch him."

Warren Sapp added that Travis Hunter played with immense enthusiasm and an "infectious" joy for the game. Hunter pieced together the most unique Heisman campaign in college football history and set the standard for the term 'iron-man'.

Looking at NFL mock drafts, Hunter is widely projected to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren Sapp believes Travis Hunter should see action at receiver in the NFL

During his interview with Rich Eisen, Sapp was asked about Hunter's potential as a wideout in the NFL. Sapp unsurprisingly offered that Hunter will likely play primarily at corner, but made an argument for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to see snaps offensively.

He also added that Hunter is the "most dynamic" offensive player in the draft, agreeing with a quote from NFL insider Todd McShay.

"I'm going to put him in at corner to lock down one-third of the field, so now I can play with my defense and do the different things I want to do. He's getting all of (the defensive snaps). Then you have a package for him on offense... You put him in certain situations, six, 12 plays a game. Why not?"

Travis Hunter is arguably the most versatile draft prospect in recent NFL history and could make an immediate impact on either side of the ball, playing receiver or cornerback.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी