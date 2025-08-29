Warren Sapp's daughter Mercedes brutally roasts Boise State in 3 words over humiliating 34-7 loss to her alma mater South Florida

South Florida opened its 2025 season with a 34-7 victory over No. 25-ranked Boise State, a big win for the Bulls. The result of the contest was especially meaningful for USF alum Mercedes Sapp, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Sharing a graphic of a paddy wagon, Mercedes captioned her Instagram story with three words:

“SENT THEM PACKING!!!!!”

@cedesapp Instagram story

Her alma mater certainly backed up the comment. Led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for 210 yards, the Bulls were in charge all night.

There was a trick-play 45-yard touchdown on a fake punt, thrown by backup QB Locklan Hewlett to Keshaun Singleton. The wide receiver finished with five catches for 93 yards and a highlight-reel score, while Chas Nimrod added 96 yards receiving.

USF's defense was relentless, forcing three fumbles and stopping Boise State on fourth down three times. Broncos QB Maddux Madsen threw for 225 yards and a lone touchdown but couldn’t overcome the turnovers and lack of explosive plays.

Coach Alex Golesh’s comments on South Florida’s play

The win snapped USF’s 18-game losing streak against ranked teams and was its first top 25 victory since 2016. South Florida coach Alex Golesh praised his veteran squad by quoting late Bulls men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was also a close friend:

“I was only around him for a year and a half, but he said it before they made the (2024 American Conference title run) that they did: ‘Man, this ain’t the same ol’ South Florida anymore.’ And I truly believe that.”

He commended his team for showing its identity:

“I told them (Wednesday) night, this is going to be a display of our identity,” Golesh said. “For the first time in 2 and a half years, I felt like we truly are ready to put a true identity out on display.”

Boise State, meanwhile, is expected to drop out of the AP Top 25 and will need to win out, including a crucial game against Notre Dame on Oct. 4, to re-enter playoff discussions.

South Florida has a difficult road ahead, with games against Florida and Miami next.

