Warren Sapp’s daughter Mercedes prays for Shedeur Sanders to avoid $4.4B NFL giant in the 2025 Draft

With the NFL draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints are a possible landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. Mercedes Sapp, the daughter of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp, hopes that is not the case.

Mercedes posted an Instagram story sharing her thoughts on the possibility of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback being drafted by New Orleans.

“I really hope & pray he doesn’t go to the Saints. But if he does, we’ll see you in the fall my guy,” Mercedes wrote on Thursday.

Mercedes Sapp doesn't want Shedeur Sanders to be selected by the Saints.- Source: Instagram/@cedesapp

Warren played nine of his 13 years as a pro for the Buccaneers. He is also part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado. Mercedes would rather see the QB play elsewhere rather than the Saints, who are worth $4.4 billion (per Forbes).

Mercedes was a standout goaltender for the USF Bulls soccer team, where she's now part of the training staff.

Shedeur, once believed to be in the running for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has slid down some draft projections. While some experts believe he could still be a top five pick, others see him dropping further.

New Orleans, with the ninth overall pick, has a hole at QB after it was reported that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. The team also has Jake Haener, Ben DiNucci and Spencer Rattler on the roster.

While Shedeur has been discussed as a possibility if he gets past the first three picks, the Saints have also done their homework on Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Syracuse's Kyle McCord.

The NFL Draft will start on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Most analysts still expect Shedeur to be the second QB off the draft board.

NFL insider believes Shedeur Sanders could already have a "good backstop"

ESPN insider Peter Schrager shared some insights on Shedeur Sanders' visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. On Tuesday, Schrager shared what he learned from the QB's trip to the Steel City.

"He had a really good meeting with the Pittsburgh last week, and that lasted like five hours,” Peter Schrager said, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' “He met with Arthur Smith. He met with Mike Tomlin. He went around the facility. That, to me, seems like a good backstop. If worse comes to worse for Sheduer, 21 would be a really nice place for him to go."

The Steelers, who own the No. 21 pick, have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster. They are favored to land Aaron Rodgers, but no move has been official yet, and even if they agree to terms, Pittsburgh is still expected to add a young QB in the draft.

