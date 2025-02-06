Warren Sapp sheds light on Colorado's defensive potential for 2025

After a 4-8 campaign in Deion Sanders' first year in Boulder, the Colorado Buffaloes proved they belong in the spotlight in 2024. Despite a disappointing end to the season with a blowout loss versus BYU in the Alamo Bowl, Colorado was in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth down the stretch of the season.

Sanders' squad showed potential as a contender, rising to the occasion in big moments and showing resilience. Entering the offseason, there are some questions surrounding the team's roster that only time will answer. For now, we can debate Colorado's potential with an intriguing quarterback battle and a defensive overhaul.

Looking at the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes lost star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green to Alabama via the transfer portal but added eight transfers during the winter portal cycle. As they continue to add depth defensively, Warren Sapp commented on his defense's potential going into spring camp.

"We just started," Sapp said on Wednesday. "We just got the foundation laid, and it's a solid foundation. Now we're going to put the pillows up, put the roof on this thing and make it a pavilion. We're just going to keep building on what we have."

Sapp also commented on the budding culture on the defensive side of the ball at Colorado.

Warren Sapp predicts Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIX

In an interview with Rich Eisen on Wednesday afternoon, Warren Sapp discussed Sunday's Super Bowl LIX. During the interview, Sapp predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game.

The Chiefs are in line to potentially become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls with a win over the Eagles on Sunday. They're just the fourth team in history to make three consecutive Super Bowls.

"There's nothing in this pundit's mind or anything you could show me to bet against Patrick Mahomes. Unless it's in Tampa, with that defense and that horrible offensive line they had."

Sapp's Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed Patrick Mahomes his lone Super Bowl loss with Tom Brady at the helm in 2020-21. The Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9 for Brady's seventh Super Bowl. Sapp supported his former team, where he spent nine seasons and played a crucial role in the only other Super Bowl victory in franchise history in 2002-03.

