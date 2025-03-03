Warren Sapp voices out his support for Shedeur Sanders as he faces heat for not throwing at the 2025 NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight after deciding not to throw or partake in any on-field drills at the 2025 NFL Combine. Instead, the Colorado quarterback opted to focus on the interviews with the NFL teams.

Colorado's senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp defended Sanders' decision. In a YouTube episode that was uploaded by "Thee Pregame Network" on Sunday, Sapp passionately voiced his support for the CU quarterback's choice (5:17):

"The combine is not designed for you to make money. And I saw all this 'well Shedeur is not going to throw,' and there's this one lady who says, 'you know the biggest thing is this is another opportunity to showcase your talent and well you know his arm strength which I feel is his biggest weakness.'

"And I'm like, yeah, you completed 75% of your passes with your weak arm. That's how it goes, that's what you do. And then you did it with a sh*** O-line and an OK O-line. Yeah, that's that."

Sapp further went on to recall some of Sanders' iconic performances at the collegiate level, including playing in the rain as well as the cold weather games in the mornings and nights.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in the 2023 offseason. The quarterback is entering the draft this year on the back of being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final season with the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders planning to throw at Colorado's Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Although Shedeur Sanders did not participate in the on-field workouts at the combine, he is expected to throw at Colorado's Pro Day, which is expected to be held between March 18 and 21.

Sanders was widely projected to be taken as the first quarterback off the board in this year's NFL draft. However, since he did not take part in the Shrine Bowl or the combine workouts, some believe that Miami's Cam Ward could be the first quarterback selected in the draft.

