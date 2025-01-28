“Was 1-7 vs. Top 25 teams”: Former Jets Scout contradicts Shedeur Sanders’ claim by delivering a blunt verdict on him

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked at the Shrine Bowl last weekend what he would bring to the NFL team that drafts him in April. In response to this question, Shedeur said that he would bring the team:

"A lot of wins."

In the days following Shedeur's claim, a former NFL scout said on X that Shedeur does not have the track record to make this claim.

"As a former #NFL Scout —there’s nothing on Shedeur Sanders football resume that suggests he can win games at a higher level of competition in the NFL. He was 1-7 vs. top-25 teams at Colorado —and before that, he was at an even lower level of competition at FCS Jackson State."

During his time in college football, Shedeur struggled to win against top programs. He went 1-7 against top 25 ranked programs while at Colorado.

This came in his first season with the program, as the Buffaloes were able to record a surprise victory against the TCU Horned Frogs, who had made the National Championship game the season before.

Apart from that game, Sanders was unable to beat the best. This is something that the NFL teams who are looking to draft him will need to take into account.

While his yardage is strong and he has shown himself to be a dynamic and skilled player, he has struggled to win the important games. Yet, as things stand, the former Colorado quarterback is seen as a sureshot top-3 selection at the upcoming NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders talks with the Seattle Seahawks

During his time on the sidelines at the Shrine Bowl, Shedeur Sanders met with numerous teams, including the ones that are in possession of the top three picks in the 2025 NFL draft. On Tuesday, Sanders met with another team: the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are in possession of the 18th pick, so if they are interested in obtaining the services of Sanders, they have to trade up for him.

However, there may be a good reason why the Seahawks want Shedeur. While they are not seen as one of the teams in dire need of a new quarterback, current quarterback Geno Smith's contract runs out next season. By bringing in Shedeur, they will have Smith's replacement lined up for then.

