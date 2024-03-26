"Was always most impressed with that”: CFB analyst Joel Klatt names his top 5 QB choices for 2024 NFL Draft

College football analyst Joel Klatt made a bold prediction on Monday about the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback prospects.

On “The Joel Klatt Show,” he predicted that a record-breaking five quarterbacks will be selected in the first round, with four of them in the top five.

Klatt has consistently ranked Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the top prospects, but he recently added Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the elite group.

He said McCarthy's selfless approach and record 27 wins to only one loss as a starter have caught the attention of NFL executives.

“What talk radio and fans can’t get over is what they see, and what they see is this Michigan team that was a bit of a machine,” Klatt said (h/t Athlon Sports).

“To have the talent that [McCarthy] did and to do just whatever the team wanted him to do to win, I was always most impressed with that.”

Klatt's mock draft envisions the Minnesota Vikings trading with McCarthy's former coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the Los Angeles Chargers to secure McCarthy at the coveted fifth overall pick.

Meanwhile, Klatt's fifth quarterback pick is Oregon's Bo Nix, ranked 12th in his Mock Draft 2.0 update.

Joel Klatt breaks down the top 5 RB prospects poised to dominate the 2024 NFL Draft

Joel Klatt evaluated the top five running back prospects who are expected to make a significant impact in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit from Apr. 25-27.

According to him, Jaylen Wright from Tennessee has explosive speed and home run capability, while Jonathon Brooks from Texas has a perfect size-speed combination. Bucky Irving, who had back-to-back 1,000 rushing-yard seasons and was first-team All-Pac 12 in 2023, is also a strong contender.

Klatt's rankings place Brooks in the third position, Irving in the fourth and Wright in the fifth, despite his impressive 4.38 40-yard time (second among running backs) at the combine.

Brooks, who had 1,425 yards from scrimmage in 10 games last season with 11 total touchdowns, could potentially be the top running back in the class, according to Klatt.

The top two picks among the RBs were Trey Benson and Blake Corum. According to Joel Klatt, Corum from Michigan ranked second in his list, with 675 career carries in college. Meanwhile, Klatt's top pick Trey Benson from Florida State was the third-quickest at the combine with a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

