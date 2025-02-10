“Was she even alive for that”: CFB fans react as Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon wears an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions’ shirt

As North Carolina coach Bill Belichick was getting ready to watch Super Bowl LIX, some fans were surprised to see his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wearing a t-shirt referencing arguably his greatest achievement as a coach. Hudson was seen wearing a t-shirt that read "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions".

The shirt references the New England Patriots' unlikely 34-28 victory over Atlanta at Super Bowl LI in 2017. The win is widely considered the greatest comeback win in American sports (the Red Sox would like to argue that coming back 3-0 is a greater feat), as the Patriots, led by Tom Brady, recovered from a 28-3 deficit deep in the third quarter.

Fans joked about Hudson's age, who was 17 years old when her boyfriend won his fifth Super Bowl.

"Was she even alive for that superbowl?" one fan wrote.

"how do u even talk to anyone that young it’s almost impossible," wondered another fan.

Meanwhile, other fans were just happy for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

"The man won 6 Super Bowls and I’ve never seen him this happy," one claimed.

"Just let the man live his life. Y’all sound like a jealous ex," a fan wrote.

"Well if you got the money. Why not have a smoking hot girlfriend," another opined.

Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Bill Belichick's girlfriend during NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl

Jordon Hudson caught some slack from famed rapper Snoop Dogg in his opening monologue at the NFL Honors ceremony last week. Hudson and Belichick were in the crowd when Snoop poked fun at them.

"I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad, and I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet,” Snoop Dogg joked.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are often spotted together in public. In one of Sunday's famed Super Bowl ads, Belichick appeared alongside Hudson and Boston local Ben Affleck in an ad for Dunkin Donuts.

