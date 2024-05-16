"Was he that fast in practice?": Colorado star Travis Hunter jokingly inquires about Xavier Worthy's pace to Quinn Ewers

Travis Hunter will be appearing on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, alongside Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

The trio recently appeared in a YouTube video posted on the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback's channel. In one part of the video, Hunter talks with Ewers about his former teammate, Xavier Worthy.

"Was he that fast in practice?"

During his time in college football with the Texas Longhorns, Worthy was known for his speed. This was seen by the NFL during his appearance at the NFL Combine.

Xavier Worthy set the all-time record for the 40-yard dash, recording a time of 4.21 seconds. That massively helped his draft stock, making him one of the top wide receivers available in the 2024 NFL draft.

On the field, Worthy was a key part of Quinn Ewers' offense. During his three seasons with the Longhorns, he recorded 2,755 recieving yards and scored 26 touchdowns, which is the third highest amount in Texas history.

All these feats led to Xavier Worthy being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th pick of the draft.

Travis Hunter and Quinn Ewers in 2024: Two completely different situations

As for the three cover stars of EA Sports College Football 25, they are all getting ready to lead their teams into the next season.

Travis Hunter is likely to be one of the best players on the Deion Sanders led Colorado Buffaloes. The dual position player (playing both wide receiver and cornerback) is one of the players to have stayed with the Buffaloes during an offseason where many players left.

These departures on both sides of the ball have led to the Buffaloes bringing in replacements who are skilled but might struggle. It means that the team leaders, in which Travis Hunter is one, will need to step up to not only help quarterback Shedeur Sanders succeed but to make the Colorado Buffaloes a competitive team in 2024.

Quinn Ewers is in a completely different position to what Travis Hunter is in. Last season, he led the Texas Longhorns to their final Big 12 championship and their first berth in the College Football Playoffs, where they lost in the Sugar Bowl by the Washington Huskies.

Ewers is bringing a rapidly improving Longhorns side into the SEC this season. While they lost the key wide reciever paring of Xavier Worthy and Adornai Mitchell to the NFL, they have picked up Isaiah Bond from the Alabama Crimson Tide

Additionally, many of the roster from last season has returned this year, giving the Texas Longhorns a good chance at making a challenge for the SEC championship in their first year.

Who do you think will have a better season: Travis Hunter or Quinn Ewers?

