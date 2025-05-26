Was Julian Fleming at Ohio State? A look at ex-Penn State WR’s time with the Buckeyes

Julian Fleming played five seasons in college football and ended his career at Penn State.

Fleming was a five-star recruit as a prospect and was the fourth-ranked player in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He ended up committing to Ohio State and played four seasons with the Buckeyes.

In his first season, Fleming recorded 7 receptions for 74 yards in 6 games. In 2021, Fleming still struggled to produce or see the field.

The receiver's best season came in 2022 when he recorded 34 receptions for 533 yards and 8 touchdowns. In his final season at Ohio State, he recorded 26 receptions for 270 yards.

“I stayed my course at Ohio State. I played my four years. That's my alma mater," Fleming said about his decision to transfer, via SI. "To this day, I'll still claim them. … It's just a decision I made, and I stuck with my decision. Just being able to build the bonds that I built at Penn State, I'm gonna have people that I met on this team that are my life-long friends. So it was a great opportunity.”

After four seasons with the Buckeyes, he transferred to Penn State. In his lone season with the Nittany Lions, he had 14 receptions for 176 yards.

Overall, Fleming finished his five-year college career with 93 receptions for 1,139 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Fleming ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Julian Fleming was involved in a fatal accident

Julian Fleming was involved in a fatal ATV accident on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

According to Fox56, Fleming was driving the ATV with his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, 23, who was the passenger, when their vehicle collided with a deer that had jumped onto the roadway.

The reports say Fleming suffered a serious injury and was transported to the hospital. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene. A deer was also found dead with damage observed on the ATV.

The crash is still under investigation.

