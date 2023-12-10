Was Lee Corso in the Navy? Exploring the past teams coached by the CFB analyst

Lee Corso, the evergreen face of ESPN's "College GameDay," has a rich coaching history that often sparks curiosity about his past teams. He joined ESPN in 1987 and became a pivotal part of the popular Saturday morning show "College GameDay," which has won eight Emmy Awards.

The 88-year-old sportscaster has a career spanning over three decades at ESPN. He remains the sole original on-air personality from the show's inception, contributing both wit and wisdom to college football coverage.

Was Lee Corso in the Navy?

The Navy Midshipmen football team competes in NCAA Division I FBS. Despite popular misconception, Corso's time at Navy doesn't signify military service but rather a coaching role.

So, while Corso wasn't in the Navy, his coaching legacy with the Navy Midshipmen reflects a different chapter in his diverse football career.

Did Lee Corso coach at Navy?

While he's not a Navy veteran, Corso contributed significantly to the Navy Midshipmen football team during his coaching days. In 1966, Corso stepped into the role of defensive backs coach for the Navy under coach Bill Elias.

After finishing his tenure at Navy, Lee Corso moved to the Louisville Cardinals in 1969 as head coach. Under his guidance, the Louisville Cardinals (Missouri Valley Conference) reached their second-ever bowl game in 1970. He had a 28-11-3 record at Louisville.

Leaving the Cardinals in 1972, Corso was hired by the Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten), where he spent his next 10 years as head coach with a record of 41-68-2.

He then went to the North Illinois Huskies (Mid-American Conference) in 1984 but spent only a single season there, finishing with a 4-6-1 record. Next and last in his coaching journey came the professional switch to the Orlando Renegades (USFL) in 1985.

Lee Corso picks Navy Midshipmen

In Week 15's "College GameDay" edition at Gillette Stadium for the Army vs. Navy rivalry showdown, iconic analyst Lee Corso and celebrity guest picker New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick both placed their bets on the Navy Midshipmen.

Notably, in Week 15 of the 2021 college football season, Corso correctly predicted a Navy Midshipmen victory over the Army Black Knights. Both teams enter the game with 5-6 records.

The duo, who have a shared history and affinity for the program, made a bold statement by choosing the same side. The visual spectacle on set was enhanced as Corso, renowned for his headgear picks, sported the Billy the Goat mascot head while Belichick put on the classic Navy helmet.

However, Corso's recent track record with headgear selections has left much to be desired. He has suffered losses in the last three games he made such picks.

Despite the recent setbacks, Corso still maintains an impressive overall record, boasting a 273-138 lifetime record and a 66.42% win percentage during the 2023 season. All eyes are on Lee Corso, eager to see if he can break his recent prediction losing streak.