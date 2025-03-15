“Was still better than every receiver at A&M”: CFB fans hilariously react as Texas WR Ryan Wingo goes through eye surgery in offseason

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo underwent LASIK surgery this offseason after Texas staff discovered that he had "very poor vision" during workouts, per Anwar Richardson.

A former four-star recruit, Wingo battled vision issues last season but still managed 472 yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches as a true freshman. With juniors Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond heading to the NFL, he returns as the Longhorns’ top receiver.

Recovery times for LASIK vary, but most patients notice clearer vision within a week, with major improvements in the first month.

CFB fans had a field day with the news. One joked:

“Bro was playing blind, and he was still better than every receiver at A&M”

"Oh yeah, this graphic DEFFFFINETLY won't be used against him in the future,” another wrote.

"So what we witnessed last year was a partially blind Wingo? Hold onto your b*tts, world,” one wrote.

Other fans also shared their reactions.

“@LASIKdotcom now we just gotta work on those refs,” one wrote.

“Bro was playing half blind and was still better than that 17 year old,” another wrote.

“@KillsJay bro was blind and now he ain’t ever dropping a pass,” one wrote.

As for Wingo’s connection with Arch Manning, Longhorns fans won’t see it this spring - Texas canceled its spring game. The Longhorns kick off their season in August with a road test at Ohio State, a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal clash.

Ryan Wingo had some drops

Ryan Wingo (5) slips after a catch - Source: Imagn

Ryan Wingo played through vision issues last season, struggling in workouts and having trouble seeing the field clearly, per Longhorns Wire. Despite that, he led Texas in receiving yards in his debut and made multiple catches in every game, including all three College Football Playoff matchups.

Wingo had some drops, though. Pro Football Focus recorded four, giving him a 12.1% drop rate - the worst on the team in 2024. With improved eyesight, he could be more reliable next season.

Texas will need him to step up. With Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond heading to the NFL, the Longhorns must replace 92 receptions from last season. Wingo, the No. 8 receiver in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite, has a prime opportunity to take on a bigger role.

