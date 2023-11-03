Washington Huskies 2024 Schedule: Full list of Big Ten opponents and rivalry outlook explored

The Washington Huskies are fifth in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

While they are on the outside looking in, the Huskies are one of five undefeated teams in Power Five conferences. If they win out and claim the Pac-12 title, Washington will make the postseason for the second time since its inception in 2014.

The Huskies, though, will be one of four Pac-12 teams, along with the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans, that will join the Big Ten. The 2024 conference football schedule for each of the 18 teams was recently released.

Take a look at who the Huskies face in their first season in the conference:

Washington Huskies' 2024 Big Ten schedule

The Washington Huskies begin their 2024 season with two non-conference games before having a Week 3 bye.

Their conference schedule kicks off on Sept. 21 as they get their first taste of Big Ten play, hosting the Northwestern Wildcats. Washington makes their first trip to the Midwest as a member of the Big Ten when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Huskies return home in Week 6, hosting the Michigan Wolverines. They follow that up by visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes before entering their second bye of the season. Washington then visits the Indiana Hoosiers coming out of the bye week before hosting a familiar Pac-12 foe in the USC Trojans.

They then visit the Penn State Nittany Lions before returning home to take on another former Pac-12 opponent, the UCLA Bruins. The Huskies have another open date on their schedule, but there's speculation that it could be reserved for their intrastate rivalry matchup with the Washington State Cougars. Their regular season concludes with a visit to the Oregon Ducks.

What has Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said about conference realignment?

Kalen DeBoer was asked about conference realignment during training camp. The Washington Huskies coach responded:

"It’s an exciting thing for us to know and be able to put a plan together on what it’s going to look like down the road for us. Certainly, the conference has had a lot of historic greatness on the field, every athletic program, but also in the classroom, academically.

"So, excited about that. I think for this team right now, the key is just focusing on the 2023 fall here, and enjoy the last season here playing in the Pac-12, which has brought a lot of great moments."

He added:

"This program and the Pac-12, a lot of pride, a lot of great times. The hope is to add to that. So this team is focused on now (and) really isn’t getting caught up in all of that.

"It really wasn’t a distraction to them because they know they can’t control it anyway. Making the most of the 2023 season, right now, is what this team is focused on, for sure." [h/t MyNorthwest]